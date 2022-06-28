How to use an abdominal bench: 7 best exercises you can do using this machine

The abdominal bench is a piece of equipment that can be used to perform advanced abdominal exercises in the gym. With the abdominal bench, you can perform advanced variations of exercises such as crunches, leg raises, barbell exercises, and so on.

It also tends to be adjustable and can be easily modified according to your requirements. People tend to use this bench only for doing sit-ups, however, you can perform various exercises with an abdominal bench that will help in strengthening abdominal and back muscles.

We have created a list of the best and most effective exercises that you can do with the help of an abdominal bench.

1. Decline Bench Press

Decline bench press on the abdominal bench will provide a great workout to your pectoral muscles. This exercise will help you gain more defined pecs along with strengthening your triceps and shoulders.

How do I do it?

Position yourself on the abdominal bench tilted approximately 20 to 30 degrees while keeping the ankles secure. Hold the barbell over your chestline with both hands. In a controlled manner, lift the barbell towards the ceiling while extending your arms. Reverse back the initial position in a slow and controlled manner. Repeat.

2. Weighted twists with medicine ball

This is basically a Russian Twist that is performed on the abdominal bench rather than on the ground. You can use any weight such as a dumbbell or medicine ball for this exercise. This exercise will provide a solid workout for your core muscles.

How to do it?

Position yourself on the abdominal bench with your knees bent over the bench and feet secured by the anchors. Grasp any weight in between your hands. With an upright back, lean back as much as you can to control resistance. Move the weight from one side to another while twisting your core. Repeat.

3. Decline Sit-ups

Declined sit-ups can be considered a great alternative to standard sit-ups. It is an advanced form of exercise that will provide for a greater range of movement. This exercise will work on toning the abdominal muscles and providing a more defined look.

How do you perform it?

Secure your legs onto the anchors of the abdominal muscles and lie flat on the declined abdominal bench. With a neutral spine and engaged core, raise your torso in a vertical position. In a controlled manner, reverse back to the initial position. Repeat.

4. Incline Leg Raises

Incline raises on the abdominal bench will work on your obliques, hips, and lower abdominal muscles. It will strengthen the muscles of the lower body along with increasing the stability of your core.

How to do it?

Start by lying flat on the abdominal bench and grasp the pads at the back of your head for better support. Keep your legs extended and together. Raise your legs towards the ceiling and angle them at ninety degrees to your hips. Make sure that your lower back is pressed on the bench as you slowly return to the original position.

5. Push-Ups

Push-ups on the abdominal bench are a good idea for beginners as they will help in perfecting the technique of the exercise with lesser strain. This exercise will target your core, chest, and arm muscles.

How to do it?

Position your hand on the top handles of the abdominal bench while firmly planting your feet on the floor. Bring your body to the ground in a controlled manner. Reverse back to its original position.

6. Reverse Crunches

Reverse crunches with the abdominal bench will work on your complete mid-section. It is especially good for building strength in the abdominal muscles.

How to do it?

Position yourself on the bottom of the abdominal bench and anchor your hands on the handles above. Place the elbows close to your body and extend your legs. Bring your knees towards your elbows. Deliberately reverse your legs back to the initial position. Repeat.

7. Lower Back Extensions

Lower back extensions using the abdominal bench will target your hamstrings, lower back, and glutes. This bench will provide an efficient workout for your posterior chain along with strengthening the muscles of the lower body.

How to do it?

Position your body face down on the abdominal bench by securing heels underneath for ankle support and hips on the support pads. You will begin in the decline position and slowly raise your upper body until it is straightened. Hold for a few moments and reverse to the initial position. Repeat.

Takeaway

The abdominal bench can be considered a versatile piece of gym equipment that will allow you to perform multiple exercises. It will work on your muscles differently and provide several advantages.

This bench can be used by beginners to improve the stance and proper technique of the exercise as well as professionals to increase the intensity of the exercise.

LIVE POLL Q. Which exercise do you like doing? Bench Press Decline crunches 0 votes so far