Exercising at home? 8 no equipment tricep exercises you need to know

When people think about strong and toned arms not many of us think of no equipment tricep exercises. Triceps are vital for developing upper-body strength and aiding movement in the shoulders and elbows.

Shoulders have a large range of motion, which makes them the joint with the greatest mobility in the body. Nevertheless, due to its mobility, the shoulder is unstable and gets easily injured. Increasing triceps strength stabilises your shoulders and arms, increases flexibility, and expands your range of motion.

A frequent misconception is that weightless exercises are ineffective for muscular development. This could not be further from the truth. In reality, bodyweight workouts are among the most efficient ways to build muscle and strength, particularly in the upper body.

No equipment tricep exercises

1) Classic push-ups

This exercise is excellent for working all three parts of one's triceps. It also works the shoulder, core, and chest. To make this workout easier, do it on your knees rather than your toes. You can further increase the difficulty by raising the feet on a ball for support or another item.

2) Tricep pushup

Lie on one side and stack your hips, shoulders, feet, and hips. Bring the top of your hand to the mat, right in the direction of your lower shoulder. The bottom arm will drape around your waist, underneath your chest.

The top arm provides all of the work while you push yourself upward and lower yourself towards the mat, returning to where you started. You are going to notice the triceps muscles at the rear of your upper arm working.

3) Bench dip

A bench dip causes significant triceps activation. Put this in either the middle or towards the completion of your workout, aiming for three sets of eight to twelve reps. If you are extremely tired, this might not be the optimal workout because your shoulders may end up in a vulnerable position from rounding forward.

4) Kneeling tricep extensions

These tend to be among the most effective beginner tricep exercises. Keep your elbows tucked towards your sides and pay close attention to whether you're experiencing movement in your chest or triceps. If you're sensing it in the middle of your chest, widen your arms until you sense it in the back of your upper arms.

5) Diamond push up

Begin in a high plank position with both palms flat, hands shoulder-width apart, shoulders packed squarely over your wrists, legs stretched behind you as well, and core and glutes engaged.

Walk with both hands together such that the thumbs and forefinger create a triangle. Bend your elbows and drop your chest towards the floor. Raise your arms and raise your body straight up.

6) Wall pushup

This is one of the greatest bodyweight triceps workouts for beginners since it teaches you appropriate push-up techniques.

Assume a hip-width posture and stand about two steps away from the wall.

Begin by placing the palms on the wall, about shoulder-width apart.

Bend the elbows and lean in till your head is practically on the wall.

Halt for a second before extending your arms and returning to the beginning position.

Perform the necessary number of repetitions.

7) Decline pushup

The decline push-up is an extension of standard push-ups in which your feet are placed on an elevated platform.

As the body is positioned at a downward angle, this increases the stress on the upper body, particularly the shoulders, chest, and triceps.

8) Grab a resistance band

Resistance­ bands? A fantastic, cheap workout tool for your triceps. Plus, they're easy to carry and store, so they're perfect for workouts at home. The bands come with different tension levels, so you can adjust how tough your workout is.

The best part? You don't need heavy weights to build and define those tricep muscles. There are numerous bodyweight exercises that will work your arm muscles while also engaging your core along with other upper-body muscles.