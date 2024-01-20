Experiencing glossophobia? How can you face your fear of public speaking?

Glossophobia, the fear of public speaking, is an intense and terrifying feeling that confronts individuals while giving a speech or talking in front of a group of people.

Phobias often lie on a continuum. On one end, we experience stage anxiety while on the other, we can feel incapacitating fear that can stop us from even speaking in public.

Phobias can develop early on due to direct or indirect experiences. For instance, you may have been forced to give a speech during a public event. If, for some reason, it didn't go well, it may have contributed to your fear of public speaking.

By learning the right tools and techniques, though, you can learn to manage your anxiety while speaking publicly.

What are some common glossophobia symptoms?

Public speaking can be troublesome but is often a common part of our routine. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

It's important to recognize that the symptoms of anxiety manifest themselves in three ways: cognitively, behaviorally and physically in the body.

Try to think of a public speaking event when considering these symptoms of glassophobia. When you go on a stage, you can experience various physical symptoms. Some of these are: sweaty palms, increased heartbeat, trembling, nausea or dizziness.

Cognitively, you may experience catastrophic thoughts. You may feel that people may laugh at you or you may not be able to speak once you are on the public platform. You may also experience several mental blocks.

Finally, you may go to great lengths to avoid speaking at a public event. This may not only be in professional settings. You may also avoid giving speeches at weddings, private events for loved ones and similar occasions. Thus, glossophobia can influence how you think, behave and feel.

Deciding to seek glossophobia treatment? Here is what you can do

There are ways to manage your fear of public speaking. (Image via Vecteezy/Icon ade)

As much as you may hate speaking in public due to glossophobia, it might be the only way to treat it.

We often feel that avoiding triggers will help us avoid feeling anxious or fearful. In the short term, it might work. However, in the long run, it can exacerbate symptoms of anxiety. Psychotherapy, especially cognitive-behavioral therapy, may be used to address your thought patterns.

Imagine that a public setting is the same as seeing a tiger. Every time you face a real trigger, you experience certain symptoms. Even when you think of the tiger, you experience the same symptoms.

However, what anxiety does is make us believe that the tiger is real. While there are chances that you may see a tiger, the probability is really low. What works, then?

Exposure therapy is one of the primary ways to manage any form of phobia. In this therapy, you will be slowly exposed to situations leading up to giving a speech in public. That's done in a safe setting and adjusted to your pace of learning.

Glossophobia can stop you from participating in major events in life. If you are experiencing these symptoms, seeking help becomes vital to improving your functioning.

Remember that as it's a phobia, even thinking about it can make you feel anxious. Glossophobia, though, becomes increasingly manageable with support and right tools.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

