Exposure therapy helps you overcome your fear and anxiety

Exposure therapy is a transformative psychological modality that has changed the lives of many. It provides a ray of hope for those who are affected by phobias, post-traumatic stress disorder and numerous anxiety disorders.

We all have our fears. We also experience anxiety from time to time. However, you can stop these from taking over your life with this therapy modality derived from cognitive behavioral therapy.

What is exposure therapy?

It can be difficult to live with your fears, especially if they affect your functioning. (Image via Vecteezy/Oleg Bondarenko)

At its very centre, exposure therapy is a therapeutic process that has been designed to assist people face their phobias and anxieties in a safe and controlled setting.

The idea is pretty straightforward: by gradually exposing oneself to fear or anxiety, people cn learn to cope and manage intense emotions.

Types of exposure therapy

With advancing technology, therapists are also using VR tools. (Image via Freepik pch.vector)

When a mental health professional and you collaborate on exposing you to certain fears, it can be in multiple ways:

#1 In vivo exposure

This consists of real-life confrontation with the object of fear or the feared situation. For instant, if a person has a phobia of flying, they may take real flights, begining with short ones and slowly advancing to longer ones.

#2 Imaginal exposure

Here, people are asked to clearly imagine their fear-inducing circumstances by their therapist. It's frequently used for scenarios that are demanding to replicate in real life, like traumatic events.

#3 Virtual reality exposure

With modern technology, VRE has proven to be a valuable tool in exposure therapy. Individuals are often exposed to computer-generated simulations of their phobias, permitting an immersive and controlled experience.

#4 Interoceptive exposure

This form is used for anxiety disorders associated with bodily sensations. Individuals deliberately provoke physical sensations linked with anxiety (e.g., fast heartbeat) to learn that they aren't harmful.

How effective is exposure therapy?

How effective is this modality? (Image via Vecteezy/Mykhailo Polenok)

Exposure therapy has remarkably proven to be most effective. Studies have demonstrated that it can greatly lower signs of phobias and anxiety disorders and is considered one of the best treatments for PTSD.

It assists people in becoming less sensitive to their phobias over a period. Gradual exposure empowers the brain to adapt and perceive object of fear as less threatening.

By recurring exposure, people learn that they can manage with their anxiety level. This newly found sense of balance and control encourages confidence in coping with future encounters with objects of fear.

That frequently develops into the generalization of positive experiences. For example, someone who overcomes their phobia of public speaking may find it relatively easy to address other common phobias as well.

Exposure therapy techniques

These techniques can propel you towards change. (Image via Vecteezy/Dilok Klaisataporn)

Effective exposure therapy makes use of multiple techniques to maximize its benefits:

#1 Fear/worry ladder

Therapists usually work with patients to set up a hierarchy of phobias, ranking circumstances from least to most anxiety-provoking. Exposure starts with the least upsetting scenarios and slowly progresses, along with learning of a relaxation exercise.

#2 Prolonged exposure

Patients are encouraged to remain in the anxiety-prone thought or scenarios for an extended period of time. That assists in reducing initial discomfort and speeds up habituation.

#3 Counterconditioning

Coupling exposure with relaxation practices or positive associations can be greatly benefiting. For example, someone who's afraid of spiders may learn relaxation techniques while being in the presence of a spider.

#4 Flooding

In few scenarios, therapists may use flooding, in which patients are exposed to their most feared circumstances instantly. This approach aims to desensitize people quickly, but it can get intense and isn't appropriate for everyone.

With its track record of proven effectiveness and techniques, exposure therapy offers hope for those seeking to break away from the chains of anxiety and fear.

So, if you or a loved one finds themselves restricted by irrational fears, give exploring exposure therapy a chance, and take a brave step towards a brighter, anxiety-free you.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.