Exploring benefits of weighted blankets while sleeping

A weighted blanket is one that's filled with materials like plastic pellets or glass beads to provide added weight.

A weighted blanket is one that's filled with materials like plastic pellets or glass beads to provide added weight. These blankets are typically designed to weigh between 5-25 pounds, and come in various sizes, colors and patterns. The weight of the blanket provides a gentle pressure on the body, which can have a calming and soothing effect on the nervous system.

Weighted blankets are often used as a therapeutic tool to help alleviate symptoms of anxiety, stress, insomnia and other conditions that can affect sleep and overall well-being. The added weight of the blanket is thought to stimulate production of hormones, like serotonin and melatonin, which are associated with relaxation and sleep.

It's important to note that while many people find weighted blankets helpful, they're not appropriate for everyone. People with respiratory problems, like asthma or sleep apnea, or those who have difficulty moving or turning over in bed, may not be suitable candidates for using a weighted blanket.

Additionally, it's important to choose a weight that's appropriate for your body size and weight and to follow manufacturer's instructions for proper use and care.

Benefits of weighted blankets

Weighted blankets have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their benefits for a variety of conditions.

Here are some of the potential weighted blanket benefits for adults:

Improved sleep quality

Many people report that sleeping with a weighted blanket helps them fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. The weight of the blanket can provide a sense of comfort and security, which can help calm the nervous system and promote relaxation.

Reducing symptoms of PTSD

Weighted blankets may help alleviate symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by reducing anxiety, improving sleep quality, and providing a sense of comfort and security.

Improving focus and attention

The deep pressure stimulation provided by a weighted blanket can help improve focus and attention in people with ADHD or other conditions that affect attention.

Enhancing relaxation

The gentle pressure of a weighted blanket can help promote relaxation and reduce muscle tension, which can be especially beneficial for people who experience stress or anxiety.

Promoting a sense of well-being

The weight and pressure of a weighted blanket can activate the body's parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for promoting feelings of calm and relaxation.

Improving sensory processing

Weighted blankets can help regulate the sensory input that the body receives, which can be especially beneficial for people with sensory processing disorders.

Alleviating symptoms of restless leg syndrome

The pressure provided by a weighted blanket can help reduce the symptoms of restless leg syndrome, which can cause discomfort and disrupt sleep.

How to choose a weighted blanket?

Now that you know the benefits of weighted blanket, it’s important to know how to pick one.

Choosing the right weighted blanket can depend on a few factors, like your bodyweight, purpose of the blanket and personal preference. Here are some tips to help you choose a weighted blanket:

Determine the appropriate weight

As a general rule, a weighted blanket should weigh about 10% of your bodyweight. For example, if you weigh 150 pounds, you should choose a 15-pound weighted blanket. However, some people may prefer a heavier or lighter weight, so it's important to consider your personal preference, too.

Consider the size

Weighted blankets come in various sizes, so it's important to choose one that fits your body comfortably. If you're using the blanket for therapeutic purposes, like alleviating anxiety or insomnia, it's recommended that the blanket be at least the size of your body or larger.

Choose the right filling

Weighted blankets can be filled with materials, like plastic pellets, glass beads or organic materials, like rice or beans. Choose a filling that you find comfortable and that won't cause any allergic reactions.

Look for a removable cover

A removable cover can make it easier to clean the blanket and also allow you to change the look of the blanket to match your decor.

Check the quality

Look for a weighted blanket that's made with high-quality materials and has strong stitching to prevent the filling from shifting or leaking.

Consider the temperature

Some weighted blankets may trap heat, so if you tend to get hot at night, look for a blanket that's designed to be breathable and keep you cool.

Remember that it's important to choose a weighted blanket that's appropriate for your needs and personal preference. If you have any questions or concerns, it's always a good idea to consult a healthcare professional or qualified sleep expert.

