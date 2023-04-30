Exploring Bleach Bath Hair: How To, Treatment, and Side Effects

Bleach bath hair is a hair lightening technique where a diluted mixture of bleach and shampoo is applied to the hair. It is often used to achieve a more subtle or gradual lightening effect, or to correct uneven highlights or brassy tones. However, bleach baths can be damaging to the hair if not done properly, and can cause breakage or hair loss if left on for too long.

If you are considering a bleach bath, it is important to follow instructions carefully and use caution. It is recommended that you consult a professional hair stylist before attempting to bleach your hair at home, especially if you have never done it before. They can provide you with the necessary guidance to help ensure that your hair stays healthy.

Additionally, it is important to note that bleach baths are not suitable for everyone. If your hair is already damaged or compromised, or if you have a sensitive scalp or skin condition, a bleach bath may not be the best option for you. In these cases, it may be best to explore alternative hair lightening techniques or simply embrace your natural hair color.

How to Bleach Bath Hair?

Bleach bath (Photo via Tyler McRobert/Unsplash)

While it is always best to consult a professional hair stylist for a bleach bath, here is a general guide on how to do a bleach bath at home:

Choose the right bleach

Use powder bleach specifically designed for hair and 20-volume developers. Avoid using household bleach as it is too strong and can cause severe damage to your hair.

Mix the bleach

In a plastic bowl, mix the bleach and the developer according to the instructions on the package. You will want to dilute the bleach with shampoo or water, depending on your hair type and desired results.

Prepare your hair

Wear gloves and a hair cap to protect your skin and clothing. Brush your hair to remove any tangles or knots.

Apply the bleach

Divide your hair into sections and apply the bleach mixture to each section, starting from the ends and working your way up to the roots. Be sure to saturate each section evenly.

Wait

Check your hair frequently to ensure that it is not over-processed. Depending on the desired level of lightening, you may need to wait anywhere from 5 to 30 minutes. Do not leave the bleach on for too long, as this can cause damage to your hair.

Rinse

Rinse your hair thoroughly with cool water until the water runs clear. Shampoo and condition your hair to help restore moisture.

Style

Once your hair is dry, you can style it as desired. Be sure to use a heat protectant if you plan to use heat styling tools.

Remember, a bleach bath can be damaging to your hair if not done properly, so it's important to take necessary precautions and consult a professional if you are unsure about anything.

Treatment for Bleached Hair

Bleach bath hair (Photo via Tim Mossholder/Unsplash)

Bleaching your hair can cause damage and dryness, so it's important to take steps to nourish and hydrate your hair to keep it healthy. Here are some treatment options for bleached hair:

Deep conditioning treatments

Use a deep conditioning treatment once or twice a week to help restore moisture and repair damage. Look for products that contain ingredients such as keratin, argan oil, or avocado oil.

Leave-in conditioner

Use a leave-in conditioner or hair oil daily to help protect your hair from further damage and keep it hydrated throughout the day.

Hair masks

Apply a hair mask once a week to help nourish your hair and improve its overall health. Look for masks that contain ingredients like coconut oil, honey, or aloe vera.

Protein treatments

Bleaching can cause damage to the protein structure of your hair. Using a protein treatment can help restore the strength and elasticity of your hair.

Trim regularly

Regular trims can help prevent split ends and breakage, which can be especially important for bleached hair.

Protect from heat

Heat styling tools can cause further damage to bleached hair, so it's important to use a heat protectant spray before using them.

Remember, it's important to take care of your bleached hair to prevent further damage and keep it healthy. If you are experiencing severe damage or breakage, it's best to consult a professional stylist for advice on how to restore your hair's health.

Hair Bleach Side Effects

Bleaching hair can cause several side effects, including:

Dryness

Bleaching hair can strip the hair of its natural oils, leaving it dry and brittle.

Damage

Bleaching hair can damage the hair cuticles, causing breakage and split ends.

Scalp irritation

The chemicals in hair bleach can cause irritation and redness on the scalp, especially if left on for too long.

Allergic reactions

Some people may experience an allergic reaction to the chemicals in hair bleach, which can cause itching, swelling, and hives.

Color inconsistencies

Bleaching hair can sometimes result in uneven color or patchiness, especially if not done correctly.

Hair loss

If the bleach is left on for too long, it can cause the hair to break off at the roots, leading to hair loss.

Poll : 0 votes