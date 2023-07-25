Exploring the Long-Term Effects of Extreme Heat on Heart Health

Extreme heat waves and wildfire smoke are gripping parts of the United States, prompting doctors to raise concerns about the impact on heart health, especially in areas with high pollution levels. A recent study in Jiangsu province, China, examined nearly 202,000 heart attack deaths between 2015 and 2020, revealing connections between extreme temperatures, air pollution, and the risk of fatal heart attacks.

Long Term Effects of Heat Exhaustion

Heat waves have become more frequent, longer, and more intense due to the escalating climate crisis, posing severe health risks to vulnerable populations. Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can lead to heat exhaustion, a condition caused by the body's inability to regulate its internal temperature effectively.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, fatigue, dizziness, and headaches. If left untreated, heat exhaustion can progress to heat stroke, a life-threatening condition.

Heart Problems and Heat

Research reveals a link between extreme heat and heart attacks (Pixabay/ Pexels)

Unsettling evidence suggests a connection between high temperatures and heart attacks, according to a recent Jiangsu provincial study. According to the study, being exposed to extreme heat or cold and high levels of particle pollution, particularly the smallest particulate matter known as PM2.5, increases the risk of dying from a heart attack by a "significantly associated" margin.

Because of how little this harmful pollutant is, it can evade the body's defenses and lodge in the lungs or enter the bloodstream. After prolonged exposure, PM2.5 can irritate, inflame, and lead to serious respiratory problems, heart attacks, strokes, and even cancer.

The Impact of Particle Pollution

Particle pollution, consisting of solid and liquid droplets suspended in the air, arises from various sources such as coal- and natural gas-fired plants, vehicles, agriculture, construction sites, and wildfires. The study focused on the hazardous PM2.5, which poses a grave threat to human health.

On days when PM2.5 levels exceeded 37.5 micrograms per cubic meter and heat waves persisted for four days, the risk of dying from a heart attack doubled. However, cold snaps and high pollution days did not show the same increase in risk.

Understanding Extreme Heat Temperatures

Surprisingly, extreme heat encompassed a broader range than just scorching heat. According to the study, extremely high temperatures were defined as falling between 82.6 to 97.9 degrees Fahrenheit. During a two-day heat wave within this range, the risk of a heart attack increased by 18%. However, in a more prolonged four-day heat wave, with temperatures ranging from 94.8 to 109.4 degrees Fahrenheit, the risk skyrocketed to 74% higher than usual.

Similarly, on cold days with temperatures ranging from 33.3 to 40.5 degrees Fahrenheit for two days, there was a 4% higher risk of heart attack.

Taking Precautions to Safeguard Heart Health

As extreme temperatures and climate change-related weather events grow more often, protecting one's heart health becomes increasingly important. (Kaique Rocha/ Pexels)

As extreme temperatures and climate change-induced weather events become more prevalent, safeguarding heart health becomes paramount. Certain groups, including individuals with underlying health conditions, the elderly, the young, and women, are especially vulnerable and must be vigilant during extreme weather conditions.

To protect themselves, individuals can take the following proactive measures:

Stay Indoors on High Pollution and Hot Days: During times of high pollution levels and soaring temperatures, it is essential to remain indoors, especially during peak hours, to reduce exposure to harmful pollutants and excessive heat.

Use Air Purifiers: Employ air purifiers in your home to minimize the inhalation of dangerous particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, and improve indoor air quality.

Stay Cool with Fans and Air Conditioners: Beat the heat by using fans and air conditioners to create a comfortable and cool indoor environment.

Time Outdoor Activities Wisely: If outdoor activities are unavoidable, plan them during cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or late evening, when temperatures are less extreme.

Dress Appropriately: Opt for loose-fitting, lighter-colored clothing that allows for better airflow and minimizes heat absorption.

Extreme heat and high levels of particle pollution pose a significant threat to heart health. The study's findings underscore the urgent need for individuals and communities to prioritize preventive measures and adapt to the changing climate. By taking proactive steps to protect ourselves and vulnerable populations, we can reduce the risk of deadly heart attacks associated with extreme heat and pollution levels.