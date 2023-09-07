Exploring the uses of Kratom: a lesser-known yet controversial opioid substance 

The Kratom or Mitragyna speciosa tree is a native Southeast Asian species containing the chemical compound, mitragynine. This compound mimics the behaviors of such opioids like morphine.

The leaves of the Kratom plant have been traditionally used as a medicine by indigenous people belonging to Southeast Asia and Africa for a number of things. It has also been included as a substitute dietary supplement for opium and taken during several religious ceremonies.

However, the use of this plant's leaves still stands to be illegal in certain states in the USA. Although the leaves are used by some people as a treatment for chronic pain and also for opioid withdrawal symptoms, their safety and efficacy are still debatable for the FDA.

This is because as of 2019, the Food and Drug Administration stated that it has not found any evidence regarding the plant’s effectiveness and safety. The effects of its leaves on consumption kick in about five to ten minutes, lasting for about two to five hours.

What is Kratom?

The extract of this plant is believed to possess pain-relieving abilities. (Image via iStockphoto)

Kratom is a tree that is associated with the coffee family. It is dominant in Southeast Asia and Thailand, along with the neighboring countries. The leaves of this tree have been used for centuries by people in these countries to increase energy levels and for recreational purposes.

However, of late, people in many parts of the world have started using it for pain treatment or management of opioid withdrawal symptoms.

What are the Kratom uses and benefits?

The use of the plant is banned in several countries. (Image via iStockphoto)

Kratom is believed to possess pain-relieving effects pretty much like opioid drugs. It has also been used by people going through depression and anxiety or with withdrawal symptoms from morphine or heroin. However, there stands little evidence to support the legitimacy of these uses. Some of the kratom health benefits are as follows:

It contains two main compounds namely, mitragynine and 7-hydroxy mitragynine which interact with opioid receptors in the brain. This might alleviate the sensation of pain in musculoskeletal disorders.

In low doses, it might make you more alert, whereas in high doses it might produce euphoria or even sedation.

It is traditionally taken to increase appetite, sexual desire, positive mood, sociability, and energy levels.

It has also been used as a treatment for cough, intestinal infections, and diarrhea. It is used in places like Thailand as a deworming agent.

Additionally, it is also believed to have anesthetic properties and has been used to heal wounds

The plant is sometimes used by people to alleviate withdrawal symptoms from other opioids, although there is little evidence supporting such claims.

What are the Kratom side effects?

Overuse of this plant extract can even be fatal (Image via iStockphoto)

Although it is a natural substance, it can cause severe adverse reactions if taken in indiscriminate amounts. In extreme cases, it has also been known to cause death. Some known side effects of kratom are as follows:

Anxiety and irritability

Aggression

Delusion and hallucination

Altered mental state

Constipation

Dryness in mouth

Drowsiness

Itching

Nausea

Tongue numbness

Frequent urination

Other more serious side effects of the plant include:

Hypothyroidism

Encephalopathy

Hallucinations

Insomnia

Liver damage and failure

Respiratory depression

Rhabdomyolysis (a condition in which the kidney damage occurs as muscle disintegration takes place, releasing a protein into the blood)

Seizure

Tremor

Cheek pigmentation

Weight loss

Psychosis

Appetite loss

Is kratom safe?

The number of side effects of this tree clearly outweigh the benefits that it might have. It is presently legally banned in 6 states with the FDA warning consumers about the dangers of using it:

Arkansas

Alabama

Indiana

Rhode Island

Wisconsin

Vermont

Globally, the use of the leaves of this plant is restricted or illegal in more than a dozen countries. This includes Europe, Japan, and Russia.

Kratom is clearly a strange tree when it comes to its uses, and much research is required to determine its efficacy for the reasons it is used. The use of it stands dicey and restricted in several places.

Although it is naturally occurring, abuse of kratom can lead to severe impacts on the health, and even prove to be fatal. It is absolutely advisable for you to consult a physician before including this substance in your diet.