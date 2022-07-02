What Is the Eye of the Needle Pose (Sucirandhrasana) in Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The Eye of the Needle pose is a great way to help you maintain your balance as your body and mind task. It is a great option for those with sensitive knees.

The name of this pose comes from the 'needle-like' shape formed by the body as it emerges out of the arch of the back. That creates an opening between the hips, allowing more space for deep stretching and other postures.

The challenge is in getting the right alignment, which can take some time and effort to master. However, if practiced correctly, the 'Eye of the Needle' pose can give you more flexibility and strength in your hips and knees, making them more resilient when doing other challenging poses in your Vinyasa flow class.

How to Perform ‘Eye of the Needle’ Yoga Pose?

Here's how you perform this yoga pose:

Grab a yoga mat, and clear some space on your floor for added comfort.

Lay backwards with your knees bent and your feet flat on the ground.

Hold the left knee close to your heart.

Place the left ankle on the right thigh while bending it over your torso.

Disengage your left knee from your torso.

When your hands come together on the back of your right thigh, lift your right foot off the ground, and pass your left hand through your legs (this is the Needle's Eye).

Alternately, clench your hands together on the front of your right shin. Exhaling, bring your right thigh toward your chest with both hands. Your left hip will open by doing that.

Keep your lower back firmly planted on the mat, and keep both feet flexed.

To open the hips, take a deep breath, and relax the left knee.

Repeat on the opposite side.

Tips and Techniques for Eye of the Needle Yoga Pose

Hip and back tightness can be reduced by performing the Eye of the Needle Pose.

When performing this pose, keep the following in mind:

Keep lengthening your spine from the base of your neck through your tailbone.

Avoid allowing your hips and buttocks to rise off the mat. Drawing your knees in close to your chest is not as important as having a long spine.

Put a sturdy blanket under your head if you experience any neck or head pain.

If your hips are extremely tight, pause after the fourth step mentioned in the previous section (placing the left ankle on the right thigh ...) while keeping your right foot planted. To protect your knee, keep your right foot flexed.

Practice this way till you can perform it without any pain or discomfort.

Benefit of Eye of the Needle Yoga Pose (Sucirandhrasana)

This posture stretches the hamstrings at the back of the thighs, the lower back,and the muscles surrounding the hips. Long periods of sitting can lead to tight hip flexors, while athletes who play sports that require a lot of running frequently have tight hamstrings.

By keeping your hips flexible, you'll be able to move with greater posture and flexibility.

Additionally, this pose can help you become ready for backbends and seated poses.

According to studies, the Eye of the Needle (Sucirandhrasana) is beneficial for both our physical and mental health when practiced regularly. It also helps reduce stress. Regular practice of this asana improves blood flow to the brain, which gives it the oxygen and nutrition it needs to function properly. It also helps reduce stress and promotes mental clarity.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

You must avoid these typical mistakes to derive the most benefit from this stance:

Stretching Under Force

Don't try to stretch too hard. Just dive as far as you feel safe. You should naturally get more flexible with practice.

Backing Up and Lifting Head

Maintain a flat back on the mat. Do not elevate your shoulders or head. Use a modification or a strap rather than getting up off the mat if you can't grab your thigh.

*If you have any shoulder, neck, knee, back or hip issues, stay away from this pose. After their first trimester, pregnant women should refrain from poses requiring them to lie flat on their back.

Takeaway

The Eye of the Needle is an easy pose to practice that many people can benefit from.

Practicing it regularly can help you increase your balance and flexibility and better regulate your body's nervous system. Remember to be patient with yourself; breathe deeply, and enjoy each moment on the mat as you release physical and mental tension with this classic yoga pose.

If you're not able to complete the entire pose, just stick with what you can do. The important part is that you have to maintain your focus, and breathe steadily.

