Eye Worm: What You Need to Know About This Rare but Terrifying Infection

Do you know what an eye worm is? Parasitic worms that infect the eyes and the tissues around them are the source of this uncommon sickness.

Loiasis, also known as eye worm infection, is a condition that is commonly found in tropical and subtropical areas and is brought on by a variety of worm species. Although it is a rare infection, individuals who have it often have horrific experiences.

What you need to know about eye worms, including their causes and treatments, is provided below.

What causes eye worm?

Loiasis is an infection brought on by the Loa Loa roundworm, often known as the African eye worm. Filariasis is a parasitic roundworm infection that includes Loiasis as a subtype.

People who are bitten by deerflies, also known as mango or mangrove flies, which carry the parasite, can have loiasis. Some African rainforests in the West and Central are home to deerflies, which live there and breed.

You can be more susceptible to contracting ocular parasites if you visit tropical and subtropical areas. Certain regions, including Africa, India, Southeast Asia, South America, and Central America, have higher rates of these infections.

Parasites called loa loa worms can live and reproduce inside of you. Most often, when they enter your body, they live in your:

Blood

Lungs

Lymphatic system

Subcutaneous tissues

Symptoms of eye worm

Depending on the kind of parasitic worm that has infected the eye, different symptoms of eye-worm infection may occur. But some typical signs include itching, redness, swelling, and pain in the eyes.

Aside from blurred vision, light sensitivity, and excessive tearing, some people may also feel as though something is moving in their eyes. A fever, headache, and joint discomfort may develop if the infection spreads to other body parts.

Can this parasitic infection cause blindness?

It can be a strange and uncomfortable experience to see a worm in your eye. However, the 1- to 3-inch-long loa loa worms do not typically harm your eyes or cause blindness. Usually, the worm crawls across your eye before returning to your body.

A visible worm can be safely removed by your doctor with quick surgery, but this won't treat the illness.

Prevention of eye worm infection

Avoiding contact with infected flies and mosquitoes is necessary to prevent eye-worm infection. This is possible by utilizing mosquito nets, donning safety gear, and using insect repellent.

Avoiding contact with sick people or objects, such as clothing or bedding that has come into contact with infected people, is also vital.

Here are some safety tips:

Always keep everything tidy. Use soap to often wash your hands, especially before meals. Take care not to handle animal feces with your bare hands.

When visiting nations where parasites are prevalent, stay away from raw or undercooked food.

To avoid being bitten by infected flies and bugs, use insect repellent.

When caring for your contact lenses on a daily basis, use solutions created especially for cleaning, rinsing, and storing lenses.

If you have any eye discomfort, eye irritation, or vision changes, consult an eye doctor.

When it comes to parasitic eye worms, in particular, early treatment is crucial.

