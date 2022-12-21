Ezekiel Bread: What It Is, and Why It's So Popular?

Have you heard about Ezekiel bread? If not, it’s time you start looking into this interesting type of bread.

It's said to be the healthiest bread you can eat, but is that all just marketing talk? Let's take a closer look at the “sprouted wheat flour” to find out if it’s as good as it's claim to be.

What is Ezekiel bread?

Ezekiel bread is a type of organic, sprouted whole wheat bread. Unlike most other types of bread, this bread contains no added sugar. It's also made from four types of cereal grains: wheat, millet, barley, spelt, and two types of legumes: soybeans and lentils.

Sprouting changes the nutrient composition of grains and legumes significantly. In contrast to most commercial breads that consist primarily of refined wheat or pulverized whole wheat, Ezekiel bread contains several types of grains and legumes:

Every grain and legume used in making each Ezekiel 4:9 bread is organically grown, sprouted, and baked. Wheat, barley, and spelt are all grains that contain gluten.

Ezekiel Bread Ingredients

People who love Ezekiel Bread do so, as it's made with only healthy ingredients. You won't find any refined flours or weird preservatives in this bread. It's 100% whole grains and seeds, which is often not the case with store-bought breads.

Most breads have a blend of white and whole-wheat flours in them, which are likely to spike blood sugar levels. Ezekiel Bread doesn't have added sugar in it, but it does have sprouted grains.

Here's what its label says:

Organic Sprouted Wheat, Filtered Water, Organic Sprouted Barley, Organic Sprouted Millet, Organic Malted Barley, Organic Sprouted Lentils, Organic Sprouted Soybeans, Organic Sprouted Spelt, Fresh Yeast and Sea Salt

Do Ezekiel Breads Contain Gluten?

If you or someone you know has celiac disease or intolerance to gluten, it's best to check with the manufacturer to make sure that that a gluten free variety of Ezekiel bread is consumed. There are nine different varieties of Ezekiel breads that are completely free of gluten.

Ezekiel Bread Benefits

Not only does eating whole grains like Food for Life bread help you fight heart disease, lower risk of diabetes and relieve inflammation, the manufacturer of this bread also uses sprouted grains in most of their breads.

What are sprouted grains?

Sprouted grains are ones that have begun to sprout, or grow, and they're sometimes easier for some people to digest, as an enzyme process has already started breaking down the grain.

Additionally, when grains sprout, they may make some vitamins and minerals more readily available for the body to use. Like all whole grains, sprouted grains deliver fiber. Fiber-rich foods, such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables, can help you maintain a healthy weight, reduce risk of diabetes and heart disease, and aid digestion.

Wrapping Up

Eventually, your decision to eat Ezekiel bread will likely be based on whether or not you have a sensitivity to gluten. If you're a healthy person who consumes non-gluten grain products, having Ezekiel bread isn't likely to do much for you.

Conversely, if you have celiac disease or other type of gluten intolerance and are on the hunt for bread that's safe for you to eat, it may be worth giving careful consideration.

