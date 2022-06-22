What Is Fabio Lanzoni’s Workout Routine and Diet That Helps Him Stay Fit?

Fabio Lanzoni has been an icon in the industry. He has had many jobs during his career, but he's known for being a model and actor, first and foremost.

He has been in the spotlight for decades now, as he has one of those bodies that most men would kill to have. His good looks combined with his success has earned him legions of adoring fans all over the world.

The Italian model and actor relies heavily on his diet and workout routine to stay in shape.

What Is Fabio Lanzoni’s Workout Routine?

Fabio Lanzoni has a rigorous exercise routine that can be exhausting for many people. He works out at least one hour every day, and he spends most of his time doing weights or cardio. He runs and bikes every week, but once in a while he goes dirt biking as well.

Another important part of his routine is riding motorcycles. He told Sports Illustrated:

"I love dirt biking. It's an amazing workout, and when you combine it with riding a motorcycle, you can lose up to six pounds in one hour."

Lanzoni sleeps in his own hyperbaric chamber. It's a medical device that's used to treat carbon monoxide poisoning, as it involves a lot of oxygen. It can also help heal wounds more quickly, and scuba divers who get 'the bends' (or decompression sickness) can use it as well.

Fabio Lanzoni's Diet

At breakfast, Lanzoni has oatmeal, which he always has with an egg white omlette and sometimes spinach, asparagus, tomatoes or mushrooms. He makes it with "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter."

For lunch, he usually has cod or sea bass or salmon with some vegetables. The same is served at night, typically with fish and vegetables. There's a lot of basic stuff, as well as healthy, lean protein.

Lanzoni follows a strict diet and avoids sweets, salt and most caffeinated beverages. According to the OC Register, he said:

"Your body should be treated like a Lamborghini. Put premium race fuel in it."

Fabio Lanzoni has filmed many commercials for the brand, and his success has led to him using the soap in his daily routine. He still has lunch and dinner to think about, but as you probably figured out, Lanzoni focuses a lot on healthy proteins.

Fabio Lanzoni's ripped physique is a testament to his dedication to a healthy lifestyle. He has a lot of vegetables, fish and egg whites, with few carbs, which suits him just fine; he doesn't like sweets.

Takeaway

Fabio Lanzoni is a prime example of how great nutrition can help you in your daily life. The biggest takeaway is that it all comes down to one thing: balance.

That’s the key to a healthy diet for almost everyone, but it’s worth repeating. In the words of this supermodel, the ideal diet is 'everything in moderation'.

For all of his great qualities, Lanzoni still feels the fire of competition. He wants to show everyone that if he can stay fit, anyone can.

His workout routine is simple, but it gets the job done for him. If you stick to having healthy, small meals and following your fitness regimen consistently, you'll also be able to achieve the same results as Lanzoni.

