Facing Sore Scalp? Know about its Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

A sore scalp can be very uncomfortable as well as distressing condition. It can make our head feel like it caught a never ending itch. A sore scalp comes with itching, burning, and tingling sensations, along with flaky and itchy skin. Making our daily work troublesome and affecting our routine.

The discomfort due to a sore scalp can be due to various conditions like skin disorders, various infections, infestations, and tension. Even the environment can play a role in your itchy scalp.

In this article, we will discuss about the symptoms, causes, and treatment for it is important for relief from itch and for your scalp health.

What are the causes of Sore Scalp?

An itchy scalp can be caused due to various skin disorders (Image by nakaridore on Freepik)

Skin Disorders

Various skin problems like dermatitis often are the reason behind inflammation, itching, and soreness in the scalp.

Contact with various metals, soaps, cosmetics, and pollution can be the triggers of itching and soreness. In order to get rid of these problems, identifying these substances is important to get relief from the scalp pain.

Infections

The sore scalp can also be caused due to many infections of hair follicles like folliculitis, furunculosis, and carbunculosis. They may affect in such a way that the scalp hurts to touch. Often they may lead to pus-filled lesions.

Lice Infestations

Flakes are often signs of lice infestations. Lice are highly contagious and it can cause itchiness, red bumps, or crusting. If such symptoms persist it is better to get medical attention or use anti-lice shampoos to get rid of them.

Tension

Often tension can cause headaches, these tension headaches are usually triggered by stress, anxiety and depression. They contribute to pain in the scalp.

The reason behind these headaches is due to muscle tension, which in turn increases scalp discomfort.

Temporal Arteritis

It involves inflammation of the temporal artery, causing pain in the scalp. This also includes symptoms like jaw pain and headaches. This condition mainly affects older people.

The Role of Environment

Various environmental factors like sunburn, extreme heat, or cold can cause pain in the scalp. One is more prone to scalp pain if they have highly sensitive skin.

Other than this, hormonal changes in women during their menstrual cycle may influence scalp discomfort.

It is to be noted that, individuals with greasy or dry scalps are more prone to discomfort in their scalp.

Treatment for Sore Scalp

Treatment for scalp sores (Image by valuavitaly on Freepik)

Treatment for a sore scalp depends on the types of symptoms and the causes. The common treatments for the same are as follows:

Shampoo

There are special shampoos available in the market that tackle problems like dandruff or dry, flaky scalp. These shampoos provide relief to the scalp.

Proper rinsing and brushing can help with scalp pain.

Essential Oils

Oils like rosemary and lavender oil can contribute to healing scalp sores. It is to be noted that just applying these oils in full concentration is not going to do any good. A carrier oil is needed to dilute them to get appropriate results.

Medical Attention

If all the symptoms persist, it is better to get medical attention as soon as possible. Specialized doctors will prescribe apt shampoo and medication for the relief from scalp sores.

While some individuals naturally have sensitive scalps, underlying medical conditions can also contribute to scalp pain. Understanding the cause of it and asking for help can help with the discomfort and in turn improve scalp health.

The pain in the scalp can be managed effectively if proper treatment is taken, allowing one to live a comfortable life.