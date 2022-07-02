Fact Check: Can Bananas Help with Weight Loss or Do They Lead to Weight Gain?

Bananas are one of the most popular fruits in the world. While they're delicious, it can be hard to decide how much to have them, as some contain more sugar than others.

Bananas can make you gain or lose weight. However, when they are consumed in combination with other foods, they can have a different effect on your body and its metabolism.

The health benefits of consuming fruits are undeniable. However, are high-sugar fruits like bananas fattening? Let’s find out.

Nutritional Facts about Bananas

Bananas are a good source of many nutrients and contain many healthy nutrients. They contain a lot of fibre, carbs, vitamins and minerals. Bananas also have about 105 calories, 90% of which come from carbs.

Most of the carbs in ripe bananas are sugars — sucrose and fructose. Bananas are low in fat and protein. They also contain many beneficial plant compounds and antioxidants, including dopamine, catechin and vitamin C.

Should you be having Bananas?

A single food is not responsible for weight loss or weight gain. Instead, consider your overall dietary intake. If you create a calorie deficit—either through consuming less calories, burning more calories or a combination of both—weight loss can happen.

A single banana might be a nutritious snack, but adding three large bananas to your daily diet will add more than 350 calories to your daily calorie intake. Depending on your goals and if you enjoy bananas, you may or may not include bananas in your food plan.

Eating a banana (or 1/2 of a medium banana, which is regarded as one entire serving of fruit) might be an excellent method to increase nutrients if you are just attempting to eat a healthy diet. Fresh fruit like bananas can boost satiety while reducing calories. That is especially true when replacing high-calorie, high-fat foods, like cookies or cake with bananas.

Benefits of Bananas

Here's a look at a few benefits of bananas:

1) Bananas are low in calories and high in fibre

Low in calories, bananas can be a great snack option. (Image via Pexels / Arminas Raudys)

With only 105 calories, one medium banana delivers about 7% of your daily recommended intake. Fibre is crucial for supporting healthy digestion and for keeping regular bowel motions. Even heart disease, diverticular disease and various malignancies have been associated with high-fibre diets.

2) Resistant starch levels increase with banana colour

The type of carbohydrate in a banana depends on how ripe it is. While ripe yellow bananas are primarily made up of naturally occurring sugars, unripe green bananas are high in resistant starch.

Long glucose (starch) chains that are difficult to digest are known as resistant starch. They function in the body like soluble fibre and provide a wide range of possible health advantages, including weight loss and lower blood sugar levels.

3) Bananas have a low glycemic index

Low glyemic index is safe and helps prevent many diseases. (Image via Pexels / Pixabay)

A measurement of how food can boost blood sugar levels is called the glycemic index (GI). A food is deemed to have a low GI if its score is under 55; 56 to 69 is considered medium, whereas 70 or higher is considered high.

Simple sugar-rich foods are easily absorbed and have a high GI rating, as they cause blood sugar levels to rise more quickly. The consumption of a lot of high GI foods has been associated with weight gain and a higher risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

How to Incorporate Bananas in Your Daily Diet?

Bananas are incredibly nutrient-dense. Potassium (for heart health) and vitamin C are both abundant in them (a powerful antioxidant).

Here are some great ways to keep bananas fresh:

Overnight oats: Slice the bananas for your morning oatmeal in the morning, and let them sit overnight in the fridge. That way, they'll be ready to eat when you wake up.

Cinnamon-sprinkled: Slice one banana, and sprinkle it with cinnamon while it cooks on your oatmeal.

You can also mash up some sliced bananas, and add them to plain Greek yogurt along with a little cinnamon while it sets in the fridge; top that with sliced almonds and bran cereal.

Frozen coins: Frozen bananas have a really appealing feel. Additionally, eating them a little longer, increasing the likelihood that you'll feel full for a long time. Before freezing, top banana slices with no-sugar-added strawberry yogurt and chopped peanuts; the result will be similar to a healthy banana split.

Bottom Line

Have a variety of foods with different nutrients. You should feel comfortable eating bananas to help you lose weight. Bananas are a whole food.

Some people may sensibly avoid bananas as part of a very low calorie diet with medical supervision. If you have any concerns about your weight, talk to your doctor or health care provider before making any changes to your diet.

