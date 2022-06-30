Fact Check: Can Pilates Help You Lose Weight?

Pilates is a pretty popular activity and has only been getting more popular in recent years. These days, it’s not so difficult to find a pilates class near your location.

Developed in the 60s by Joseph Pilates in Germany, pilates is a very low-impact workout. However, it's known to help break a sweat. Joseph Pilates made this workout popular to strengthen the body as well as the mind.

Practising pilates can be beneficial for a number of reasons, including:

Improving posture

This exercise is all about aligning your body and creating stability and building strength, which in turn corrects one’s posture. That can largely be attributed to bracing your core during the movements, so your upper body gets stronger.

Toning muscles

Although fairly low-impact, this exercise places a lot of stress on your muscles, which goes a long way in strengthening and shaping them. Not only does it make you stronger, it also shapes your muscles and adds definition.

Improving flexibility

A lot of movements in pilates require stretching and loosening up your joints. That helps stretch and relax tight muscles, allowing for better movement and a larger range of motion.

Building strength

As mentioned above, pilates is an effective way to build strength, stability and overall balance. That also helps with everyday movements and also for better performance during exercise.

Improving focus

Pilates requires concentration; prolonged periods of concentrating on movements can help sharpen one’s focus. That makes one more alert and quicker to react to movements.

Releasing stress

The calming, slow-pace nature of pilates is said to be therapeutic for anybody undergoing high levels of stress or anxiety. This exercise calms the mind and body.

However, the question still stands - does pilates help with weight loss?

Let’s get down to the basics. Given its low-impact nature, a 60-minute pilates session can burn anywhere between 170 to 260 calories, depending on intensity, body weight, temperature, weather conditions etc. To lose one pound of fat, the body would have to burn a total of about 3500 calories. That’s a lot.

If you’re sticking only to pilates as your primary exercise, you’re going to have to do a lot of it. However, it’s not such a bad idea to add it to your routine, alongside your main workouts.

How does pilates help with weight loss?

While doing pilates doesn’t directly lead to weight loss, it can contribute to your body’s overall calories burned and thereby contribute to weight loss. While you’re sweating it out with your cardio and weight sessions, it may not be such a bad idea to throw some pilates into the mix, preferably as a cool-down routine.

A 30-minute session of pilates three to five times a week should prove to be helpful for you during your weight loss journey. Not only can it contribute to your weight loss, but it can also help ease tension in your body caused by other exercises. That will help you perform better and, in turn, shed more calories during your workouts.

Find a pilates class near you, and try it out. If you’re a beginner in this activity, you’re likely in for a treat. Pilates may just be your go-to activity for a number of reasons. Who knows when you might find a sport you love?

