Fact Check: Does Cinnamon Water Help with Weight Loss?

Many people want a quick fix when it comes to weight loss. Everyone knows that keeping active and eating well are our best bets, but are there any quick fixes?

Cinnamon is a multipurpose spice that's frequently used for its powerful, exotic flavours and medicinal properties. It has been used as a treatment for digestive and respiratory ailments. Including cinnamon water in your daily diet is one of the hottest weight loss trends right now.

People use it in a variety of ways, such as a tea infusion, morning drink or an evening tea. Can you achieve weight loss by consuming cinnamon water, though?

Cinnamon Water and Weight Loss: Science Behind It

The magical effects of cinnamon water on weight loss are well known. Your body's fat cells are broken down and expelled with the aid of water.

Regular consumption of cinnamon water aids in accelerating your metabolism and reducing appetite. The best part is that making cinnamon water is easy, as it only needs two ingredients: hot water and cinnamon sticks.

A lot of people claim that drinking cinnamon water has helped them lose weight, and recent studies have indicated that may be true.

Cinnamon water increases fat burning and speeds up metabolism. According to a study, cinnamon can help you burn more calories by up to 20%, increasing thermogenesis (the body's creation of heat).

It's also renowned for lowering desire and hunger, which can help limit the consumption of harmful foods. Cnnamon water helps with fat and carbohydrate digestion, preventing these nutrients from being turned into body fat. Cinnamon water can help you lose weight when used in conjunction with a good diet and exercise.

Cinnamon contains a lot of fibre. As a result, spice can aid in reducing desire for food by encouraging satiety and fullness. As processing cinnamon requires more energy than processing other meals, cinnamon can increase metabolism.

In another study, it was found that mice fed high-fat diets flavoured with cinnamon weighed less and had less belly fat than ones fed the same food without cinnamon.

Cinnamaldehyde, one of the essential oils that gives cinnamon its flavour, is the key to it all. It helps in less food being consumed, which reduces weight growth. The experiment hasn't been performed on humans yet, so researchers are unsure if the same outcome can happen in humans.

When Should You Drink Cinnamon Water For Weight Loss?

Cinnamon water is most effective for weight loss when consumed in the morning, just before breakfast. Your body is most prepared to burn fat and lose weight during this time.

Before breakfast, sip some cinnamon water to assist your metabolism get going, and start your day off well. Later in the day, around noon or in the early evening are the other times when you can consume it. Just be careful not to have it too soon before bedtime, as cinnamon can disrupt your sleep.

Final Verdict

While it's commonly known that fibre makes you feel full and a diet high in fibre can aid in weight loss, it's unlikely cinnamon by itself provides much in the way of fibre. There's a daily limit to how much cinnamon one can have, as consuming excess amounts can be harmful.

Despite the health benefits of cinnamon, its consumption should be moderate. That's due to the possibility of high coumarin content in cinnamon, which over time, may pose health problems.

Consuming cinnamon just to promote weight loss is not a healthy approach for shedding extra pounds. However, cinnamon is a versatile spice that you can add to dishes for its delicious flavour and health benefits.

Patients with pre-diabetes, diabetes, metabolic illness and PCOS may benefit from taking cinnamon supplements to help them lose weight. In contrast to conventional weight loss regimens, which may be accomplished by a good daily diet and consistent exercise, the effects are incredibly minimal, though. Therefore, consuming cinnamon is not suggested as a method to lose fat rapidly.

