Fact Check: How Much Should You Exercise When You are Over Age 65 

One of the most crucial things people can do to improve their health is to engage in regular physical activity. It's essential to exercise when you are over age 65.

Regardless of age, sex, colour, nationality or fitness level, moving more and sitting less has great benefits for everyone. Only one out of every four people over the age of 65 to 74 participates in regular exercises. Many people believe they are too out of shape, unwell, fatigued or old to exercise. That's an absolutely incorrect notion.

When you're over the age of 65, the correct balance of fitness activities can help you stay healthy and lower your health risks. However, determining how much exercise you require might be difficult.

Adults over the age of 65 without limiting medical conditions should get at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic physical exercise every week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

During the week, they can engage in at least 75 minutes of additional vigorous-intensity aerobic physical exercise or an eclectic mix of moderate and vigorous intensity activity.

Why to exercise when you are over 65 ?

Physical activity is always beneficial to people of all ages. Exercise can help you become stronger, reduce bone loss, improve balance and coordination, enhance your mood, increase your memory and alleviate the symptoms of many chronic illnesses.

Most people over the age of 65 can exercise safely. Even many chronically ill people can exercise safely. Exercise can help with a lot of issues like diabetes, arthritis, heart disease, etc.

Exercise is also a great way to prevent cognitive impairment. Individuals who live healthy lifestyles that include frequent exercise have a considerably lower risk of getting dementia than those who live lesser active lives, even when hereditary risk is taken into account.

Busting common myths about exercise when you are over age 65

Here are some typical myths that stop older people from exercising:

Myth - I may fall and break my hip. It's not safe to exercise when you are over age 65

Fact - Studies show that exercise can minimise your chances of falling. Strength, balance and agility are all improved by exercise.

Taichi and other balance-enhancing exercises may be particularly beneficial. Are you concerned about osteoporosis and brittle bones? Regular exercise is one of the most effective ways to strengthen bones.

Myth - Gyms are for younger people. Nobody goes to gym and exercise when you are over age 65

For older folks, the gym setting might be scary at times. See if any gyms in your region provide programmes for elders or people who are new to exercising. If you're retired, go during the middle of the day to avoid the bustle before and after work. Find a place where you can exercise in peace.

Myth - I have never tried working out. It’s too late to start exercise when you are over age 65

It may appear too late to make amends for a lifetime of inactivity. That is just false. Starting an exercise practice can enhance muscle strength even in adults in their nineties living in nursing homes.

Other studies suggest that beginning exercise late in life can reduce the risk of developing health conditions like diabetes and alleviate other symptoms. It's never too late to start exercising and reaping the rewards of that.

How often should you exercise when you are over 65 ?

Now that you have understood the importance of working out, and your myths have been busted, you may agree that it's essential to exercise when you are over age 65. The question arises: how much and how often?

To get the total activity, you might combine moderately intense or vigorously intense physical activities. Mix them up by doing moderate aerobic activity on some days and vigorous aerobic exercise on others. Alternatively, you can alternate between mild and strong bursts of action throughout the workout.

Dancing, brisk walking, cycling or swimming are some of the options. It's also fun to mix things up and do new things throughout the week.

It's recommended to remain active at least three days per week, but anything is better than nothing. At least two days a week, you should practise muscle-strengthening activities, like lifting weights or doing sit-ups.

Ways to get started doing exercise when you are over 65

You can start with any type of workout routine, whether it's flexibility training or muscle strengthening. Here's an example of exercise routine you can opt for:

Flexibility Training

Stretch your major muscles and tendons for ten minutes at least twice a week. Repeat each stretch three to four times for a total of ten to 30 seconds. Flexibility is key for daily tasks, as it allows you to maintain adequate ranges of motion in your joints.

Improving your range of motion can also help you avoid injuries by reducing tightness and pain around the joints. Furthermore, the correct range of motion will improve the quality of your other workouts and activities by guaranteeing optimal form and muscle activation.

Key Takeaway

Be mindful of some important things before you start to exercise when you are over age 65:

Any new fitness regimen should be discussed with a healthcare physician. Make sure you're cleared for the type of workout you're planning. A medical professional can also assist you in developing a strategy that is tailored to your existing talents and restrictions.

Working with a medical expert to design an exercise plan that takes into account any of your health concerns, dangers and therapeutic needs is critical if you have a chronic condition. You'll get the maximum benefit from any exercise you can do safely. If you're exercising, make sure someone is nearby in case you fall or get hurt.

