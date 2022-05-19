Fact Check: Is it Possible to Overdose on Vitamins?

Vitamins are essential in everyone’s daily routine (at least, they should be). Most of us have been acclimatised to taking multivitamins from a very early age; in the form of gummies, pills, or other chewables.

Sure, various vitamins are great for improving different processes in the body, but how much is too much? Is too much even a thing with vitamins? Aren’t they supposed to be good for you?

Turns out, overdosing on vitamins is possible. Studies have proven that certain vitamins can cause adverse effects in the body when taken in excessive amounts.

How does overdosing on vitamins affect us?

Let’s talk a little about vitamins first. There’s two kinds: water-soluble and fat-soluble. As the names suggest, water-soluble vitamins are dissolved by water in the body, where as fat-soluble ones are stored in the body’s fat tissue.

Water-soluble vitamins include vitamin C, along with the eight B vitamins: vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, and B12.

Image via Unsplash/Laurynas Mereckas

Since these are dissolved in water, they are not stored within the body, and are excreted through urine, which is made evident by a bright yellow color. So, overdosing on these shouldn’t be much of a concern. However, some studies have shown that excessive intake of class B-vitamins can cause damage to the liver and high blood pressure.

High amounts of vitamin C have also been known to cause stomach cramps, diarrhoea, and nausea. Aside from that, there are no permanent damages being made to the system.

On the other hand, fat-soluble vitamins are stored within the body’s tissue. These include vitamins A, D, E, and K.

Excessive intake of any of these vitamins can cause them to accumulate within the body, which may subsequently lead to harmful effects. Most of these vitamin supplements come with an upper intake (UL) marking on their packaging, except vitamin K. Vitamin K is said not to cause any damage, except when paired with certain antibiotics.

Vitamin A in large amounts is good if you are getting them all from natural food sources. But when taken in supplement form, overdosing can cause increased pressure in the skull (idiopathic intracranial hypertension). This can subsequently lead to hair loss, weak bones, dry skin, and headaches.

Excess amounts of vitamin D can lead to irregular heartbeat, loss of appetite, and sudden weight loss, which eventually leads to organ damage.

High amounts of vitamin E can lead to blood clots, haemorrhage, and even stroke.

Although the stats for people suffering from vitamin toxicity is very low, there are numbers that prove that death from vitamin toxicity is possible. But that would mean LOTS of excess vitamins being consumed every day. We’re talking megadoses.

The best way to get all your vitamins in efficiently is by eating a balanced diet filled with natural, whole foods. Supplementation with a multivitamin or two each day will cause no harm.

So be sure to eat your meals, hydrate your body, and take your vitamins for optimal health and performance. Moderation pays off in the long run!

Edited by Sabine Algur