Fact Check: Is Walking in Place an Effective Exercise?

Walking in place is a simple and convenient exercise that everyone can do at home, even while cooking or watching TV. This practice can be used whenever you're waiting for anything to happen.

It is a well-known fact that walking is amongst the most efficient, long-lasting and simple-to-start exercises. Walking can enhance health, helps burn calories and is enjoyable.

However, getting outside for an hour can be more difficult on some days than others. Bad weather, or lack of open areas, sidewalks, tracks and gyms can all force even the most dedicated walkers to stay inside and change their walking habits.

Just because you can't find an hour to go for a walk doesn't mean you can't work out at home. When you're short on time and space, think about walking in place:

What does walking in place actually mean?

Walking in place, as the name implies, is raising the knees in a stepping motion while remaining stationary. This exercise is easy to do, as you can do it anywhere—at a standing desk at work, in line at the shop, at your child's sporting event, and so on.

This is not to be confused with house walking, which entails walking about your home. Both these activities are examples of indoor walking. House walking, meanwhile, involves moving from one spot to another. When you walk in place, you stay in the same place.

Benefits of walking in place

Any sort of walking is extremely beneficial for your health. Some of the benefits are as follows:

1) Anytime anywhere

One of the benefits of walking in place is that you don't have to wait for great weather to get some exercise. While it is possible to walk in place outside, it is also possible to do so indoors. It's an all-year-round physical activity.

2) No gym required

You won't have to pay for a gym membership either. You also don't need to buy any gym equipment to set up a home gym. It's a free way to get in shape and remain in shape. You don't even have to leave your house to do it.

3) Everyone can do it

The nicest part about this walking exercise is that it is suitable for people of all fitness levels. If you're new to exercising, simply raise your knees when walking in place. If you're a more advanced walker, march instead of walking.

How to get started for walking in place?

Isn't it straightforward? You're simply walking in the same direction. However, sometimes, it might get boring to just keep walking in place. Here are some tips to get you started and add some more to your indoor workouts:

1) Warmup

Warming up before working out is key to boosting the effectiveness of your workout. Warm up for at least five minutes by walking in place before increasing the power or speed of your workout.

2) Marching

Make use of the marching technique. This entails quickly elevating your heels towards your butt and lowering them to the floor.

3) Swinging arms

Swing your arms around. When you're walking outside, try to move your arms like you typically would.

4) Heart monitor

Use a heart rate monitor to keep track of your progress. That will alert you if your heart rate rises to the point where it is in zone 2 or 3 of your maximum heart rate.

5) Gear up

Prepare yourself. If you're going to march for a long time, treat it like any other form of exercise. Wear walking shoes; stretch afterward, and warm up before increasing your pace.

6) Add in some exercise

Strength exercises will help you burn more calories. Performing bicep curls and arm circles while holding modest hand weights is a terrific technique to tone your upper body.

7) Increase speed

Intervals of increased intensity should be added. Increase the intensity for 20 seconds every 20 seconds while walking in place at a moderate speed. That will help keep things interesting and prevent boredom while also increasing calorie burn.

8) Do not forget to stretch

Stretching is among the safest strategies to lessen the likelihood of soreness after exercise, and it can even help you recover faster. Stretch any tight areas, such as your ankles, feet, hamstrings, backs and even wrists.

The last step - Is walking in place really effective?

Walking in place is simple to practice at home and can be done whenever you have free time. Because walking on the ground takes no equipment and isn't nearly as difficult as running, jogging, or cycling, it's the ideal kind of exercise to do while watching television or making dinner.

As walking in place has no side effects, you can do it in any way that suits your needs. You don't have to do it for the same length of time every day, so you don't have to worry about getting bored or fatigued after a few weeks. You may also mix it up with other exercises like stretching or lifting weights.

It's ideal for people who live in small apartments, condominiums or even college dorms, as it takes up very little space.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried walking in place? Yess!! No. But, I will start 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav