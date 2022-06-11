Fact Check: Should I Drink Aloe Vera Juice?

Aloe vera is a plant that has a variety of therapeutic and nutritional properties. Its juice is widely used to heal burns and wounds. In many organic food outlets and healthy food stores, aloe vera juice is a popular pick.

The gel inside the leaves of the aloe vera plant has been used medicinally for ages, and it's especially helpful for treating exterior burns.

Is the juice from the plant you use to heal sunburns something you can drink? Here's what evidence says about aloe vera juice consumption.

What’s there in aloe vera juice?

Aloe vera juice is loaded with a variety of highly helpful chemicals, including the following:

Amino Acids: Aloe vera extract contains 20 of the 22 necessary amino acids. Cholesterol, campesterol, sisosterol and lupeol are some of the other fatty acids contained here.

Salicylic Acids: This is the same ingredient in your favourite face cleanser that makes it feel so amazing, powerful and cleansing.

Folic acid: It is an antioxidant that has been linked with the prevention of heart disease and even cancer.

Vitamin C: It is necessary for the skin's natural healing process.

Many other antioxidant vitamins are included in aloe vera, all of which help maintain healthy skin and a clear complexion. This vitamin combination improves the body’s immune system and cognitive abilities.

Minerals: Aloe vera contains a variety of minerals that are essential for overall health - zinc, selenium, potassium and calcium, among others.

Zinc, in particular, has been demonstrated to help those who are hoping to utilise aloe vera juice to treat leaky gut syndrome.

Enzymes: The enzymes present organically in aloe vera pulp are responsible for much of its anti-inflammatory properties.

Hormones: Aloe vera contains hormones that aid in the healing of wounds and burns. Injuries treated with aloe vera tend to heal faster than ones not treated with it.

Benefits of drinking aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice is advertised as a cure-all for a variety of ailments. Do you want to know how it compares with the competition?

Here is a list of the benefits offered by aloe vera juice consumption:

1) Reduced inflammation

Polyphenolic chemicals found in plants are widely renowned for their anti-inflammatory qualities.

Antioxidants are a term used to describe a group of chemicals. Aloe bera is no different. Barbaloin is a major antioxidant found in it.

Barbaloin has been found to have antihistamine, anti-inflammatory, antiviral and even anti-cancer properties.

However, further research is needed to determine the benefits from a small drink of aloe vera juice.

2) Soothing GERD symptoms

You're undoubtedly well aware of the burning and suffering that occurs when digestive acid rises into your esophagus, if you have gastro - oesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Aloe vera juice is supposed to help calm this portion of your GI tract in the same way topical aloe vera gel soothes your skin.

Subjects with GERD were given aloe vera juice, an antacid, or a proton pump inhibitor for four weeks, in a 2015 trial.

The ones administered aloe vera produced benefits that were equivalent to drugs. It could be a safe and effective alternative to drugs, according to researchers. More research is needed, though, to confirm this benefit.

3) Relieving constipation

Constipation relief is one of the most common benefits offered by aloe vera juice.

Aloe vera includes anthraquinone, a natural chemical that is commonly utilised as a laxative in pharmaceuticals.

Anthraquinone, in particular, boosts intestinal fluid content, mucus production and waste removal movement.

Oral aloe vera has been investigated for its usefulness as a constipation tonic.

For example, in a small 2017 trial, participants were given 100-200 mg of aloe vera twice a day for 20 days.

At the completion of the treatment, 80% of the patients reported improved bowel health, including less straining and increased regularity.

Side effects of aloe vera juice

Unless you're pregnant, lactating or are allergic to aloe vera juice, consuming or using it externally will not expose you to any severe risks.

Aloe vera should be avoided by the following people, though:

1) Pregnant women

If you're pregnant or breastfeeding, it is strongly advised to stay away from aloe vera juice and aloe latex. It causes uterine lining contractions, which can make your pregnancy more difficult.

2) Ones with Allergy

Aloe vera can cause a serious immunological response, which is unusual but not unheard of. If you're allergic to aloe vera, stinging, swelling, hives and irritation may occur at the application site.

If you're concerned, test aloe vera on a small patch of skin first, and stop using it immediately if any symptoms appear.

Final verdict

Take a closer look at the evidence behind various items, such as aloe vera juice, that claim to offer health advantages.

Many trials are conducted on small populations, with pills or extracts that are more potent than juice, or are designed by supplement manufacturers to achieve a certain outcome.

Rather than grabbing a product that may or may not deliver on its promises, it is recommended to focus on proper hydration, balanced diet, good sleep hygiene, regular movement and other positive lifestyle changes to help you feel your best.

