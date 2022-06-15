Fact Check: Should You Avoid Drinking Fruit Juice?

Fruit juice is often seen as being healthier than sugary drinks. However, some argue that juice isn't as healthy as it is thought to be and that it is just as bad for your health as a sugary drink.

A glass of pineapple juice for breakfast or a glass of pomegranate juice for lunch may appear to be a harmless—even healthy. After all, isn't it simply fruit? However, there is a significant difference between having half a pomegranate and drinking it in a fluid state; whether you realise it or not: the former contains fibre.

According to experts, fibre included in whole fruits plays a key role in reducing the impact of the complex carbohydrates they contain. If there's one major adverse effect of drinking juice you should be aware of, it's blood sugar increase, which can raise your risk of type 2 diabetes.

What’s contained in fruit juice?

The juices from fresh produce are extracted through the process of juicing. During the juicing process, some edible fibres in the skin and pulp are removed. Whole fruits and vegetables are usually stripped of most of the solid substances, including seeds and pulp.

Most of the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants found in whole fruit or vegetable are preserved in the liquid form.

How much sugar is present in fruit juice?

Fruit juice is dense in sugar, whether it's apple, orange, grape or a complex blend like peach-mango-blueberry. On average, an eight-ounce portion of juice or cola contains 30 grams of sugar – nearly eight teaspoons.

Furthermore, most commercial juices leave off healthy fruit portions like skin and pulp, which are rich in fibre and minerals. To obtain more fibre and cut out sugar, it's best to consume the entire fruit instead.

Fruit juice does include 'natural' sugar, but it doesn't make it any healthier than cola sugar. Sugar in juice, like the sugar in soda, is classified by the World Health Organization as 'free sugar'.

What’s better: Fruit juice or whole fruit?

Peels and flesh from whole fruits provide fibre. Fibre has been demonstrated to help manage blood pressure, cut cholesterol and reduce the risk of colon cancer. According to studies, it's also linked with living longer.

Furthermore, whole fruits include vitamins that are not present in juice. Whole fruit takes longer to process, leading to lower calorie intake and a reduced risk of obesity. Finally, when compared to whole fruit, fruit juice has more dense sugar and calories.

Side effects of too much fruit juice

Having too much fruit juice comes with a number of hazards. A lot of fruit juices have a lot of sugar and calories. It'a critical that a person does not consume too much sugar, as that can lead to weight gain, type 2 diabetes and heart disease, among other health problems.

If a person consumes too many calories, they will gain weight. The use of significant volumes of orange and grapefruit juice may also raise the risk of skin cancer.

According to a 2015 study, people who ingested significant volumes of whole grapefruit or orange juice were almost 30% more likely to develop melanoma than those who consumed lower amounts.

However, more research is needed to ascertain if there's a link between having these fruits and a higher risk of melanoma.

How to include fruit juice in your diet?

Juice consumption on a daily basis is not always harmful, especially if a few fruits or vegetables are consumed in other forms. Juice contributes towards total fruit and vegetable servings. Since most Americans don’t consume the required 5-9 servings of fruit and vegetables per day, juice can help make up the difference.

The choice of juice, quantity and an individual's lifestyle all play a role. For example, a runner may drink sour cherry juice after each run, which may benefit them and boost their endurance. A sedentary, overweight adult, meanwhile, may not require the same amount of juice.

Bottomline

Fruit juices have a wide range of nutritional content, but they all provide numerous health benefits. They are high in antioxidants, which assist in minimising the risk of certain health issues, as well as vitamins, which help the body work properly.

Some fruit juices can also help with issues like constipation, while cranberry juice can help prevent UTIs. Because some fruit juices are heavy in sugar and calories, people should limit their juice consumption.

People who take blood thinners or have kidney problems are especially vulnerable to excessive juice consumption. Before drinking a lot of juice, regardless of the type, check with your doctor.

Though a small quantity of juice can be a part of a balanced diet, having fruits and vegetables instead can save you cash and effort in the kitchen while also reducing the risks associated with consuming too much sugar.

