Fact Check: Should You Do Stretching Before or After Your Workout?

Stretching is a part of almost everyone’s workout regime. Whether you include it in your everyday routine or dedicate your rest days to just stretching, it’s important to make sure you do it. If you don’t, you’re probably experiencing some stiffness or immobility. Perhaps, that’s why you’re even reading this article in the first place.

Someone at the gym must’ve told you to stretch more, and you’re still lost on how to go about it. We don’t blame you - there’s tons of conflicting articles on the internet about stretching.

Among the most popular arguments is whether to stretch before or after your workout. What if we told you - the answer is both? Before you get puzzled any further, let’s get into the details:

Stretching Before Workout

While it isn’t necessary to hold static stretches, i.e. postures for extended periods (30 to 60 seconds), dynamic stretches (stretches that include constant movement) are recommended to warm your body and all your muscles up.

It will help you avoid muscle soreness during and after workouts, cramping and injuries during exercises, and will boost your performance too. That is due to increased blood flow into the muscles.

Static stretching before a workout is believed to cause knots or tears and tire your muscles out due to holding the tension for too long. Yes, it can get uncomfortable to hold a stretch.

Dynamic stretching could be anything from quick yoga poses to light cardio activity. The idea is to mimic the movements to be performed during workouts or similar movements to target the same muscle groups being used. Most people also like to have a cardio warm-up with some jogging, rowing, cycling etc.

Self-myofascial release, otherwise known as foam rolling, is also a good way to get blood flowing into the muscles before workouts.

Stretching After Workout

Post-workout is a great time for static stretches. It’s the time when your muscles have already been used and are capable of stretching further than they would’ve pre-workout.

Stretching after your workout relaxes your muscles and promotes faster muscle recovery. After a workout, your muscles tend to get contracted and pumped. Stretching can help bring them back to their original state and retain flexibility all over the body.

Larger muscle groups, like quads, hamstrings, back and chest are important to cool down, as these are vital for everyday movement and functioning.

This is also a good time for foam rolling. Moreover, it’ll feel great to have a foam roller digging into your weary muscles.

Takeaway

To sum things up, stretching before and after your workouts are advisable for optimal performance and muscle preparation and recovery. Just be sure to include dynamic stretches for your warm-up and static holds to cool yourself down.

Static stretching can be painful and uncomfortable, but it’s the best way to improve your mobility so that you come back stronger and better. Nevertheless, don’t ignore your rest days. Your body will only recover its muscles if it’s given the time and space to do so. Practice regularly, and stay safe.

