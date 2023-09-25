Fall asleep in 10 seconds using this Military Sleep Method

The military sleep method has been quite popular for its ability to induce sleep in as little as 10 seconds, as it may get really frustrating when you are laying on your bed awake, waiting for sleep. Sleep deprivation is a problem that many suffer from across the world, and in the United States, one in three people experience sleep deprivation.

The side effects of not being able to sleep are lasting, and they impact our mental as well as our physical well-being. Lack of sleep can be the reason behind possible anxiety and depression. The military sleep method is one such method that helps you to doze off as soon as possible.

Where did the Military Sleep Method come from?

Out of the 120 seconds the last 10 seconds holds the key for your night (Image by Dragana_Gordic on Freepik)

The military sleep method has roots in Lloyd Bud Winter's book, Relax and Win: Championship Performance, published in 1981. Lloyd developed this method in World War Two to help the U.S. Navy airmen fall asleep quickly within 120 seconds.

These airmen were under huge pressure, which led to sleep deprivation, which, in turn, affected their decision-making capabilities. Hence, this military sleep method was developed. When appropriately practiced, this method has a high precision and success rate.

Military Sleep Method in 10 seconds

The 10-second sleep method (Image by pressfoto on Freepik)

The military sleep method includes a set of rules that help in relaxing your body and mind.

The first step includes relaxing your facial muscles, including the muscles inside your mouth. Drop your shoulders in order to release the tension, exhale slowly, and let your chest and your hands relax. Further, relax your legs and thighs. For the final 10 seconds, remove all the thoughts and imagine yourself in some place where you find peace.

If this does not work, repeat the procedure and do not waste 10 seconds thinking about it not working. This method is mostly successful, unless you have ADHD or anxiety, which may interfere with focusing abilities. The key here is relaxing your muscles and focusing on your breath intake and exhale.

Military Sleep Technique in 60 seconds

Methods like PMR and 4-7-8 is useful in helping one sleep (Image by drobotdean on Freepik)

If this military method is not working, one can opt for other methods like the 4-7-8 method and PMR method.

The 4-7-8 breathing method is an easy method that combines meditation and visualization. By focusing on your breath and following a specific pattern, you can promote relaxation and improve your ability to fall asleep.

You can start by closing your mouth and lying down. Inhale quietly through your nose for four seconds, and then hold your breath for 7 seconds. After 7 seconds, exhale through your mouth for 8 seconds, and repeat this cycle 4 times at least.

PMR, also known as progressive muscle relaxation, involves tensing the muscles and then relaxing them. This process helps you find a peaceful sensation and helps you sleep. This method is quite useful for people who are suffering from insomnia.

Military Sleep Technique in 120 seconds

Maintaining the fundamentals of sleep hygiene is important (Image by drobotdean on Freepik)

If the above methods do not work, there are alternatives which can help you get a good night's sleep.

Methods like Paradoxical Intention have gained popularity, which involves intentionally trying to stay awake in bed. Paradoxically, this can alleviate the fear and conscious effort associated with falling asleep.

However, the research behind this method is relatively less, but this method is quite promising when it comes to reducing sleep-related anxiety.

Further, visualization can be a crucial tool that can help you sleep. Imagining a peaceful setting and immersing yourself in it can help divert your mind from other thoughts.

In conclusion, the Military Sleep Method, while anecdotal, offers a unique approach to falling asleep rapidly. Still, it's essential to recognize that various relaxation and visualization techniques can be effective alternatives. By implementing these methods, one can improve one's sleeping patterns and enjoy a restful sleep.