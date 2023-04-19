Muscle relaxant exercises: Strengthen and stretch your muscles to alleviate tension

If you're experiencing muscle tension, you may want to consider using muscle relaxants to alleviate your symptoms.

Muscle tension is a common issue that affects millions around the world. It can be caused by a variety of factors, like stress, poor posture, injury or overuse. In this article, we discuss what muscle relaxants are, how they work and some natural muscle relaxers you can use to alleviate muscle tension.

What are muscle relaxants?

Muscle relaxants can help reduce muscle spasms. (RODNAE Productions/Pexels)

They're a type of medication used to relieve muscle spasms and reduce muscle tone.

They work by suppressing the signals that cause muscles to contract. There're two types of muscle relaxants: centrally acting and peripherally acting. Centrally-acted relaxants work in the brain and spinal cord to reduce muscle tone.

Peripherally acting muscle relaxants work at the neuromuscular junction to prevent transmission of signals between nerves and muscles.

Muscle relaxant exercises

Muscle relaxation exercises are a type of physical therapy that can help alleviate muscle tension.

These exercises are designed to stretch and strengthen the muscles, which can reduce muscle spasms and improve muscle flexibility. Some common exercises include:

Yoga: Yoga is a form of exercise that focuses on stretching and strengthening the muscles. It can be particularly beneficial for people experiencing muscle tension due to stress.

Pilates: Pilates emphasizes on enhancing strength and flexibility through low-impact exercise techniques. It can be particularly beneficial for people experiencing muscle tension due to poor posture.

Swimming: Swimming is a low-impact exercise that can help reduce muscle tension by strengthening the muscles and improving circulation.

Massage: Massage is a form of therapy that involves applying pressure to the muscles. It can be particularly beneficial for people experiencing muscle tension due to injury or overuse.

Natural muscle relaxers

If you prefer to avoid medication, there are several natural muscle relaxers you can use to alleviate muscle tension. Some common natural muscle relaxers include:

Magnesium: Magnesium is a mineral that is essential for muscle and can be obtained from food sources like spinach, almonds and avocados

Chamomile: Chamomile is an herb that has been widely used for centuries to induce relaxation.

Valerian root: Valerian root is an herb that's commonly used to promote relaxation and reduce anxiety. It can be taken in supplement form.

Epsom salt: Epsom salt is a magnesium-rich type of salt. It can be added to a warm bath to promote relaxation and alleviate muscle tension.

Engaging in muscle-relaxing exercises can alleviate muscle tightness. (RODNAE Productions/Pexels)

Muscle tension is a common issue that can be caused by a variety of factors. Muscle relaxants are medications that can be used to alleviate muscle spasms and reduce muscle tension.

Muscle relaxant exercises, like yoga and Pilates, can also be beneficial for reducing muscle tension. If you prefer to avoid medication, there are several natural muscle relaxers you can use to alleviate muscle tension, like magnesium and chamomile.

If you experience muscle tension, it's important to speak with your healthcare provider to determine the best course of treatment for your individual needs.

