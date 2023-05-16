Famous celebrities with MS (multiple sclerosis) that might surprise you

Celebrities with MS (multiple scleroris) have used their platform to raise awareness about the disease, share their personal journeys and inspire others with their courage and resilience in the face of adversity.

Multiple sclerosis is a neurological disease that affects millions worldwide. It's a chronic condition that can be difficult to manage, but there are several celebrities with MS who have shared their experiences of living with the condition.

They have raised awareness about the disease and inspired others with their courage and resilience.

Celebrities with MS: Inspiring stories of battling the disease

In 2021, Christina Applegate, renowned for her performances in "Married With Children" and "Dead to Me," received a diagnosis of MS. (Getty Images)

1) Christina Applegate is known for her roles in "Married With Children" and "Dead to Me," was diagnosed with MS in 2021.

She has also battled breast cancer and had a double mastectomy in 2008. Applegate shared on Twitter that "it's been a tough road," but she will take the required action and overcome the disease.

2) Selma Blair, an actress who has appeared in movies like "Cruel Intentions" and "Hellboy," announced her MS diagnosis in 2018.

She said that she was disabled and had difficulties with her memory and balance. However, she also shared that a combination of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant had put her MS into remission.

3) Art Alexakis, the lead singer of the rock band Everclear, opened up about his MS diagnosis three years after being diagnosed. He said that he was learning how to be the new him and had plans to write a book.

Three years after receiving his MS diagnosis, Art Alexakis, the frontman of the rock band Everclear, shared his experiences and spoke candidly about his condition. (Image via Rolling stone)

4) Montel Williams, the former talk show host, was diagnosed with MS in 1999. He has dealt with pain since then but has learned how to keep it in a box. He now focuses on raising awareness about the disease through his foundation.

5) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, known for her role in "The Sopranos," is one of the celebrities with MS diagnosed in 2001. She stayed quiet about it for years, as she feared it would affect her career. She came forward in early 2016, saying that her MS was manageable with medication.

6) Jack Osbourne, a reality TV star, was diagnosed with MS in 2012. He said that his new motto was to adapt and overcome, and he continued to lead an active lifestyle.

7) Trevor Bayne, the Daytona 500 winner, revealed in fall 2013 that he was one of the celebrities with MS. However, doctors cleared him to continue to compete in NASCAR. He remains committed to taking care of his body and managing his symptoms.

8) Ann Romney, the wife of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, has also been open about her challenges with MS. She uses horseback riding as a form of therapy, which has been found to improve walking ability and balance in people with MS.

9) Neil Cavuto, a Fox News TV anchor, learned he had MS in 1997, after surviving cancer. He has said that his biggest challenges are fatigue and understanding his body's limitations.

Neil Cavuto is one of the celebrities with MS. (Image via Richard Drew)

Famous people with MS: Overcoming MS with courage and inspiration

Celebrities with MS have shown that the condition doesn't have to stop you from living a fulfilling life.

They have inspired others to be strong, to seek support, and to continue to live their lives to the fullest. If you or someone you know is facing a diagnosis of MS, remember that there are treatments and support available to help manage the disease and maintain a positive outlook.

By sharing their stories, these celebrities with MS have not only raised awareness about the condition but also provided hope and inspiration to others facing similar challenges. They serve as a reminder that even in the face of adversity, it's possible to lead a fulfilling life and pursue one's dreams.

If you or someone you know is affected by MS, it's important to consult with healthcare professionals for personalized advice and guidance. Remember that you are not alone and that there's a community of support available to help you navigate the journey with MS.

The journey of battling MS may have its ups and downs, but with the right support, treatments and positive mindset, it's possible to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

