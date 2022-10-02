Famous Fitness YouTuber Pamela Reif’s Workout Routine and Diet Plan

Pamela Reif is a German model, social media influencer, and YouTuber who loves fitness.

She’s also a fitness fanatic whose physique has inspired countless people to start their own fitness journey. Her toned body is a result of her routine she adheres to religiously.

Let's have a look at how Pamela Reif stays fit and healthy. So let’s begin.

Pamela Reif's Workout Routine

Pamela Reif’s workout programme is all about exercises that don’t require any exercise equipment. The best part is, you can get them done almost anywhere. Even when she’s on holiday, Reif doesn’t skip her workouts just because she’s away from the gym. She hits the hotel gym or takes a long walk to get her heart pumping and muscles burning.

Pamela Reif takes the intensity of her training sessions high so that she can burn a greater number of calories in a shorter period, which keeps her workouts short but extremely intense.

If you're just starting out on your fitness journey, her workout routine can wear you out quickly, but that's only because it's effective.

Reif likes to include cardio elements in her strength-training routines. Jumping jacks for 30 seconds, squat jumps for 30 seconds, planks with high knee raises for 30 seconds, and mountain climbers for 30 seconds are exercises she enjoys doing.

They help keep her heart rate up during each set of exercise. They can be done several times in a row or combined with other exercises to create a high intensity interval training routine that targets her entire body.

Reif loves to work out her abs, as they’re the core muscles used for much of your body’s natural movements. When they’re strong, you’re better able to move and prevent injuries.

Here’s what she does: She does leg lifts in circles for 30 seconds, reverse crunch leg lifts for 30 seconds, leg lifts with a 'cris-cross' movement for 30 seconds, cross crunch with leg lift for 30 seconds, and Russian twist for 30 seconds.

Pamela Reif's Diet

Pamela Reif believes in eating the right diet, and she's committed to the idea of sustainability for her body and the planet.

She tries to keep most of her diet plant-based. As a result, she has reduced the amount of meat she eats and now prepares predominantly vegetarian meals on a weekly basis.

Pamela Reif used to start her mornings with a bowl of Muesli and marble cake. Now, she prefers healthier breakfasts.

Her favorite is a chocolate blueberry smoothie bowl made with half an avocado, one frozen zucchini, a small banana, and cocoa powder to taste. She tops the bowl with a generous handful of blueberries and sprinkles coconut for added crunch and texture.

Reif's lunches are always protein-packed to help her recover from her morning workouts. She sautes sliced zucchini, fresh spinach, cherry tomatoes, and salmon in a skillet with a touch of oil. While the ingredients are cooked, she poaches an egg that goes on top of the finished dish.

For dinner, she keeps thing simple and hearty with a vegetable soup. She uses tons of fresh produce like zucchini, broccoli florets, shredded kohlrabi, fennel, celery root, parsnip, and carrots.

For added flavor, she adds tomato passata, quinoa and water to the broth. While you can cook it in a normal pot, she prefers to use a pressure cooker.

Takeaway

Overall, Reif’s fitness regimen seems fairly realistic and flexible, which is a nice change from many other fitness regimens.

It makes sense to start slowly, with a dedicated core workout like crunches and planks, before adding more advanced workouts for the arms and legs over time. Make sure to listen to your body as well. If you need a break from any activity or would like to switch up your diet in some way, do so.

