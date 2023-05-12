Fatty Liver Disease: Home Remedies for This Growing Health Concern

Hepatic steatosis, another name for fatty liver disease, is a disorder where extra fat builds up in the liver. According to estimates of this condition's rising prevalence, up to 25 percent of people worldwide may have fatty liver disease.

Although the illness is frequently asymptomatic, if unchecked, it can result in catastrophic problems such as liver scarring and liver failure.

The presence of some fat in the liver is normal, but if that fat makes up more than 10 percent of the liver's weight, you have a fatty liver and run the risk of experiencing more severe consequences.

Causes of fatty liver disease

Obesity, insulin resistance, and type 2 diabetes are the conditions that are most frequently linked to fatty liver disease. Additionally, it can be brought on by taking too much alcohol, certain drugs, and viral hepatitis. A hereditary tendency to develop the illness may also exist in some individuals.

Treatment for fatty liver disease

Taking care of the underlying problems is the best way to treat liver disease. This may entail managing blood sugar levels if you have diabetes, lowering weight through a mix of food and exercise, and, if necessary, cutting back on or quitting alcohol intake.

Taking care of the causes may help treating liver disease. (Image via Unsplash/ Julien Tromeur)

Despite the fact that there isn't a single medication that has been approved for the treatment of liver disease, medications may still be provided to help control the illness.

Home remedies for fatty liver

There are certain natural remedies that may assist improve liver function and control the symptoms of fatty liver disease:

1) Lose Weight

One of the best strategies to treat this disease is to lose weight. Losing weight can assist in reducing liver fat since obesity is a common contributor to the disorder. You can manage the signs of fatty liver disease and lose weight by combining a nutritious diet with frequent exercise.

2) Drink green tea

It is high in antioxidants and may help to lessen liver inflammation. Regular green tea consumption may enhance liver health and lower the risk of liver disease.

Green tea consumption helps with liver disease. (Image via Unsplash/ Laark Boshoff)

3) Take milk thistle supplements

Research has proven that milk thistle is a natural treatment with liver-protective properties. Supplements containing milk thistle can lower liver inflammation and aid to enhance liver function.

4) Exercise frequently

Regular exercise can help lower liver fat and increase insulin sensitivity. Aim to do 30 minutes or more of moderate exercise each day, such as brisk walking or cycling.

5) Eat a Healthy Diet

Liver disease can be managed with a diet that is high in fiber and low in sugar and saturated fat. Eat a lot of fresh produce, nutritious grains, lean protein, and healthy fats.

6) Quit alcohol

Reducing or quitting alcohol use can help control the condition because alcohol is a common contributor to liver disease. If you decide to drink, do it in moderation and consult your physician about acceptable alcohol intake levels.

Proper sleep is important for liver disease management. (Image via Unsplash/ Shane)

7) Obtain adequate sleep

It's critical to get enough sleep because insufficient sleep has been associated with an elevated risk of liver disease. Set a consistent sleep routine and aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night.

Foods for fatty liver

In addition to the above-mentioned home remedies, several foods may be very helpful for treating liver disease. These consist of:

Oily fish - Fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel, can help lessen liver inflammation.

Berries - Antioxidant-rich berries like blueberries and raspberries may help lessen liver inflammation.

Leafy greens—Leafy greens with leaves, including spinach and kale, are high in fiber and antioxidants, which can help lower liver fat.

A healthy diet can help to manage liver disease. (Image via Pexels/ Ruslan Khmelevsky)

Nuts - Rich in healthy fats, nuts like walnuts and almonds may help lessen liver inflammation.

You can lower your risk of problems and enhance your general health by combining home remedies and foods that can help manage fatty liver disease, as well as lifestyle modifications including lowering weight, controlling blood sugar levels, and consuming less alcohol.

