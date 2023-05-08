Incredible health benefits of milk thistle: a comprehensive guide

When it comes to the benefits of milk thistle, this plant has a long history of use in traditional medicine, being known for treating liver disease, jaundice, gallstones, and even cancer.

Despite the lack of conclusive scientific evidence, there is plenty of anecdotal evidence suggesting that milk thistle can help with various conditions.

Health benefits of milk thistle

Here are some of the health benefits of this amazing herb:

1) Treats liver damage

Milk thistle is a herb that has been used for centuries to treat liver damage. The liver is an organ that performs many important functions in the body, including processing nutrients and filtering toxins out of your blood.

When it's damaged, these processes become less efficient, which can lead to serious health problems like jaundice and cirrhosis.

may prevent liver damage. (image via unsplash / julien tromeur)

Milk thistle has been shown in studies on animals and humans to protect and improve liver health from damage caused by alcohol abuse or drug abuse. It also helps recover from existing damage if taken regularly over time.

2) Can help with diabetes

Milk thistle can help with diabetes by improving insulin sensitivity, which means that your body is able to use its own insulin more effectively. This can be especially useful in people who have type 1 diabetes (the kind you're born with) or prediabetes.

prevents diabetes. (image via unsplash / diabetesmagazijin)

Benefits of milk thistle also include reducing inflammation and protect the pancreas against damage caused by free radicals, which is another common side effect of having high blood glucose levels for a long period of time.

3) Boosts breast milk production

When it comes to the benefits of milk thistle, it may boost breast milk production in lactating women. The herb is thought to work by stimulating the production of prolactin, a hormone that helps make breast milk.

promotes breast milk production. (image via pexels / wendy wei)

A study found that mothers who took 420 mg of silymarin for 63 days produced 64 percent more milk than those who did not.

4) Could help with kidney disease

Milk thistle is also used to treat liver disease and kidney disease. The extract from milk thistle seeds has been shown to help clean your blood, improve your kidney health, reduce inflammation in the body (which is important for healing), and even help protect against liver damage.

prevents kidney disease. (image via unsplash / robina weermeijer)

Although benefits of milk thistle has been used for thousands of years as a natural remedy by many cultures around the world, we need more evidence before we can say for sure that it works for any specific condition or illness.

5) Prevent the decline of brain function as you age

Milk thistle has been used since ancient times to treat neurological conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. It contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may help prevent brain decline.

improves cognitive health. (image via pexels / mart production)

Some studies suggest that milk thistle may help improve memory and slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease, although more research is needed.

There are plenty of benefits of milk thistle and its easy to grow

Milk thistle seeds can be planted in the spring or fall, and they will grow best if you plant them in full sun. Before planting your seeds, make sure that you have a soil that drains well and is rich in organic matter.

benefits of milk thistle are plenty. (image via pexels / pixabay)

The best way to harvest milk thistle is by cutting off the top of its flowers as they begin to turn brown after flowering. If you want to use them fresh, this will ensure that they don't go bad quickly when left out on your countertop at room temperature (about 72 degrees Fahrenheit). You could also choose to store them for later use by drying or freezing them instead!

There are many benefits of milk thistle, but it's important to remember that it isn't a substitute for mainstream medicine. If you have any serious health issues or concerns, always consult with your doctor before taking supplements.

Poll : 0 votes