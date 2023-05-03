Foods to increase breastfeeding milk: 7 best ones every lactating mother should add to their diet 

If you are a new lactating mom and worried about your breastfeeding milk, you can try consuming certain foods to increase its production. Yes, you heard that right. Several foods and drinks may increase the supply of breast milk and help you feed your baby more efficiently.

It is important to remember that to produce more milk, your body requires an extra amount of calories, and this can be fulfilled by adding specific foods to your diet. But what exactly are those? Let’s find out.

Certain foods can help increase the production of breast milk. (Photo via Pexels/Nathan Cowley)

Read on to find out about some of the best foods to help increase breastfeeding milk, along with some other important lactating tips to promote a healthy flow of breast milk.

7 best foods to increase breastfeeding milk

Though the following foods are not clinically proven to help produce more breast milk, many have been used for ages by women all around the world for lactating purposes. Plus, these foods can provide breastfeeding moms with a good mix of vitamins, healthy fats, phytonutrients, minerals, and more.

Here are the seven best foods to increase your breastfeeding milk production and supply:

1. Whole grains

Whole grains are the top most foods to increase milk supply. They have some essential properties that regulate hormones responsible for producing breastfeeding milk. Certain whole grain foods such as brown rice, barley, etc. are galactagogues, i.e., foods that help increase the supply of breast milk.

2. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is also one of the best lactogenic foods that promote milk production. It is rich in several essential nutrients such as zinc, iron, fiber, magnesium, and more. All these minerals and nutrients are very important for lactating moms and their babies.

In fact, medical experts believe that oatmeal’s high iron content is the reason why it's so important and popular among breastfeeding mothers.

3. Garlic

Consuming garlic or taking its supplements can also promote breastfeeding milk in lactating women. While there isn't enough research currently, many women use garlic for its galactagogue properties. However, just remember that eating too much of it can affect your breast milk’s taste and some babies might not like it.

Garlic can promote the supply of breast milk. (Photo via Pexels/Cats Coming)

4. Fenugreek seeds

Lactating mothers can also add fenugreek seeds to their diet to help promote their breastfeeding milk production. Fenugreek seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are very essential for the baby’s brain development. They can be added to any savory dish recipe or even added to tea while brewing. Alternatively, fenugreek leaves can also be used in dishes for their vitamin, calcium, beta-carotene, and iron contents.

5. Almonds

Almonds are healthy nuts that are full of calcium and protein and are believed to help promote breastfeeding milk production in lactating mothers. Eating almonds or drinking almond milk can help improve the sweetness and creaminess of breastfeeding milk.

6. Brewer’s yeast

Brewer’s yeast is also a very healthy and nutritious supplement that can help increase breast milk. Not only does this nutritional supplement improve breast milk production, but it also promotes energy and improves the mood of a breastfeeding mother. You can get brewer’s yeast in the form of tablets or powders.

7. Green leafy vegetables

The phytoestrogens in green leafy vegetables have been shown to have a positive effect on breast milk. These vegetables have lactogenic properties that help increase breastfeeding milk production.

If you are worried that consuming green leafy vegetables such as cabbage will cause gassiness in your baby, then don’t worry, as this is not true. The carbohydrates from these vegetables cannot be transferred into breast milk.

Green leafy vegetables can promote milk production in lactating mothers. (Photo via Pexels/Cats Coming)

Other important tips for a good lactation

While the aforementioned foods can support lactation, there are also many other things you can do to increase your breast milk supply. These include:

start breastfeeding immediately after delivery

nurse frequently

stay hydrated with water and healthy beverages

reduce stress

get plenty of rest

perform meditation

try to wear a nursing bra for your and the baby’s convenience

do not smoke or drink

Always remember that proper nutrition is not just important for breastfeeding mothers, but is equally important for their babies, too.

If the above-given foods do not help increase your breast milk, visit a doctor or a lactation consultant for guidance. Don’t stress, keep yourself relaxed and talk to a doctor before opting for any supplements.

