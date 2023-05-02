Overlooked nutrition in cabbage: All you need to know

We often tend to overlook the nutrition in cabbage, as it's mostly used as a salad or side dish.

It belongs to the Brassica genus of vegetables, which includes broccoli, radishes and Brussels sprouts. It comes in a variety of shapes and colors, including red, purple, white and green.

Analyzing the nutritional profile carefully, we can get a glimpse of how nutritious this overlooked vegetable is. In this article, we bring you all you need to know about the nutrition in cabbage along with an easy and simple recipe.

Nutrition in cabbage

Nutrition in cabbage: It's a powerhouse of nutrients. (Image via Unsplash/Arnaldo Aldana)

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one cup (approximately 89 grams) of raw green cabbage contains:

Calories: 22

22 Protein: 1 gram

1 gram Fiber: 2 grams

2 grams Vitamin K: 56% of the Daily Value (DV)

56% of the Daily Value (DV) Vitamin C: 36% of the DV

36% of the DV Folate: 10% of the DV

10% of the DV Manganese: 6% of the DV

6% of the DV Vitamin B6: 6% of the DV

6% of the DV Calcium: 3% of the DV

3% of the DV Potassium: 3% of the DV

3% of the DV Magnesium: 3% of the DV

The nutritional profile of cabbage reveals its potential power that can improve overall health.

Vitamins in cabbage

Cabbage is among the best low-carb vegetables to include in a keto diet. Notably, it contains significant amounts of vitamin K, vitamin C and folate. Nutrition in cabbage also includes a small amount of dietary fiber. It contains small amounts of several minerals, including calcium, magnesium and potassium.

Calories in cabbage

Surprisingly, cabbages can provide many vitamins, minerals and antioxidants without causing weight gain. The low-calorie and low-carb profile of cabbage makes it a wonderful vegetable for weight loss.

Cabbages can be used to make various keto-friendly low-carb snacks if you're looking for weight loss. Try including this vegetable in your daily diet if you're amazed about the nutrition in cabbage.

Dietary fiber in cabbage

Another important aspect of nutrition in cabbage is its fiber content. It's among the best fiber-rich foods to include in your diet.

Dietary fiber helps improve gut health and reduces chances of constipation and flatulence. Too much fiber can also cause gut issues. A small amount of dietary fiber in cabbage plays an important role.

Unleashing nutritional value of cabbage

Including cabbage in a regular diet can provide several essential nutrients without the risk of gaining weight.

It's a versatile vegetable and can be paired with different types of food, including meat and other vegetables. Cabbage wraps are a common keto-friendly dish that's perfect for a low-carb diet.

Vitamin K or Phylloquinone in cabbage is a key nutrient required for blood clotting. It works along with calcium to maintain bone mineral density and prevent bone loss and fractures. That can reduce risk of osteoporosis. Vitamin C or ascorbic acid, helps strengthen the immune system and also works as a strong antioxidant that can fight harmful free radicals and prevent oxidative damage.

Nutrition in cabbage: Recipe

Nutrition in cabbage: Cabbage meat wraps are popular. (Image via Unsplash/Karolina Kołodziejczak)

Here's an easy and simple recipe to try out at home:

Ingredients

2 pounds white cabbage, core removed and shredded

1-2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1-2 teaspoon sea salt

Half of a lemon, cut into wedges

Instructions

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the cabbage, garlic, red pepper flakes and salt. Let the cabbage soften and shrink in size.

Squeeze the juice from two lemon wedges over the cabbage after it's soft and tender. Add more salt, pepper and lemon juice as required.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

