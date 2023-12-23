Feeling lonely on Christmas? Here are simple tips that can lift your spirits

Feeling lonely on Christmas? It isn't a rare occurrence. The festive season is full of sparkling lights, sweets, glowing streets and trees, along with the warmth of loved ones. But for some, this time of the year can result in invoking emotions of loneliness, which distinctively stand against the celebrations.

Various situations, physical distance or even individual decisions can result in being away from the shared festivities. The world will continue to celebrate the festival of Christmas, and those with feelings of solitude will continue to grapple with the effects of loneliness.

Being lonely on Christmas isn't just limited to being physically isolated from loved ones; it's usually the emotional disconnection that feels burdensome. For some, it can be the absence of known faces on the dinner table or the absence of laughter from loved ones.

For others, the isolating feeling of not being able to hug or embrace people can greatly amplify the loneliness.

Simple tips to deal with being lonely on Christmas

Try to think about what makes you happy and feel less lonely on christmas. (Image via Pexels/Toan Van)

Amidst the battle against feelings of isolation and loneliness, there lies an embracing refuge in finding fulfilment even if you are all by yourself.

Being by yourself on Christmas is a blessing in disguise, an opportunity to self-reflect. It can be an opening to your inner feelings, and you may be able to realize that being alone doesn't mean being lonely.

There are also simple tips that can help you feel less alone at Christmas:

#1 Try one small thing that makes you happy

Start slowly by involving yourself with activities that bring you joy. It can be reading a novel, cooking a meal or grooving along to your favorite song. These simple experiences may help you feel better almost immediately.

#2 Get in touch with one significant other

You never know who might be waiting for a call and feel less lonely on Christmas. (Image via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

Start reaching out to the dear ones through digital means. Today, technology eradicates distances; meeting friends and family on the web can fill up your surroundings.

That can help you reconnect and think about shared memories and good times. It can make you feel at home, even when away.

#3 Try volunteering for an hour

Social volunteering or simply helping out others in need like kids or the elderly in the neighborhood can kindle your heart with an intense sense of purpose and warmth.

Engaging in prosocial behavior in many ways can interweave your emotions with those around you, resulting in shared and comforting feelings.

#4 Change one thought about being lonely

Lonely on Christmas? not a problem. (Image via Pexels/Julia Larson)

Redefining the way we perceive Christmas can eradicate strong feelings of loneliness at Christmas.

Do not pay excessive attention to what's missing; focus on what you have in this moment right here. Attitude of gratitude can be a game changer. Embrace the peace that comes with being all by yourself. Sometimes, being with yourself is the best company one can have.

It can be a personal choice to celebrate the festivities on your own terms, be joyful by simple things, find happiness in simple pleasures, and form bonds in unexpected situations. While there can be immense pressure to do things with everyone, you can start by doing just one thing from the list above.

It's a chance to involve yourself absolutely and celebrate completely, no matter how alone you are. Finding joy is a simple thing, and choosing to remain happy is the way to move far from being lonely on Christmas.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

