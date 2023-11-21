How to survive loneliness in the gloomy winter season? 

Loneliness and social withdrawl in winters can exacerbate. With the holidays just around the corner, winter stress and strain isn't that far away. Winter brings with it a chill in the air, warm clothing and the serenity of snow-clad landscapes.

However, for many of us, the season can feel like a grim phase of gloominess, also known as the winter blues, along with an intensified sense of isolation. Many people go into their shells and have difficulty being with others.

For someone who's a 'summer person' or one who prefers to be out in the sun, it can become very difficult to adapt to the new change. For some, it can be a temporary feeling; for others, it can go on for a long time.

Loneliness in winter: How are winter and loneliness connected?

Loneliness is a dark and gloomy feeling. (Image via Pexels/Julia Volk)

The shorter day hours and longer night hours in the winter can amplify feelings of loneliness. When the sun sets earlier than usual, it's pretty natural to experience a sudden decline in overall zeal and energy.

This decline initially starts with feeling unmotivated and slowly turns into a state of isolation and solitude. The harsh cold conditions may limit outdoor activities, lower social involvement and aggravate the feeling of being alone.

For some susceptible individuals, the winter months can set off a type of depression called Seasonal Affective Disorder. SAD is distinguished by depressive symptoms during particular yearly periods, especially in winters.

The limited sunlight exposure significantly impacts the circadian rhythm, the body's internal clock, and neurotransmitter levels, which leads to feelings of isolation, lack of energy and social withdrawal.

Coping strategies to use for loneliness this winter

Start beating the blues with a hot cup of coffee or hot chocolate. (Image via Pexels/Julia Larson)

Dealing with loneliness in winter months begins with acceptance of these isolating emotions and taking proactive measures to address these feelings.

While you may not be experiencing seasonal depression or anxiety, it becomes vital to get some light. Some may expose themselves to natural light, while others may choose light therapy.

When you feel alone, it stops you from further engaging in activities. It makes you feel that you don't deserve happiness and that it's better to stay isolated. That further contributes to your feeling lonely.

It's important to keep in mind that the brain is likely to spiral into negative automatic thoughts, but it does not mean they are true. If your brain says to stay at home, try to engage in the opposite action, and try something active.

Being with others is not necessarily going to take your loneliness away, but it can surely act as a protective factor. Being in company with others takes away your attention from your thoughts and helps you re-engage with others around you.

That can be a tough move, but it's generally very effective in taking you out of the winter slump.

To feel lonely in winter is not an uncommon feeling. A lot of us experience the strain of not being able to meet others, organize parties or go on winter trips. With the advent of social media, everyone else's life just feels better.

While this feeling may not go completely away, you can always learn to mitigate its effects with the right strategies. Prepare for the next winter as much as you can.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.