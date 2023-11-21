Feeling low and depressed? Here are self-help tools to feel better

Being depressed isn't just confined to experiencing sadness or going through a bad day. It's very similar to being stuck in never-ending traffic, where everything feels tiring, burdensome, and impossible. It can be especially draining to engage in self-care when you are experiencing prolonged sadness and hopelessness.

It impacts your thoughts, emotions, and even your entire body. If you're facing this in your everyday life, you aren't alone, and there are effective ways to deal with this condition. While it can be difficult to bounce back to how you were prior to depression, by taking small steps, you can make a better life for yourself.

Remember that your depression may tell you that these tools are not going to work for you and it's better to not do anything about it. However, not all our thoughts are facts!

Depression lies on a continuum and each tool can vary.

What does it feel like to be depressed?



Being depressed feels the same as lifting an overloaded bag of rocks, which makes everything challenging, even to think clearly. The simplest of tasks seem exhausting and daunting, as if you are climbing a mountain peak.

Also, it's typical to lose interest in activities that once brought joy to your life and to feel as if your mind is suddenly clouded by a dense fog. Never consider being depressed to be a sign of weakness; many people struggle with it for a long time.

While these tasks may not be able to cure depressive symptoms immediately, they can be similar to a ray of light in darkness. Seeking assistance from trained professionals is a must but you can also engage in self-care tools.

What are some of the self-help things to do when depressed?



What to do while depressed ? When a person is sucked into the vortex of depression, the most simple of activities may seem impossible to finish. Do not unnecessarily pressurize yourself to fulfill bigger challenges.

Allow yourself to progress slowly and step by step by being gentle with yourself. Here are a few specific tools we can use to take charge of our wellness.

1. Stepping out and motivating yourself

As tired as you may feel, going outdoors to spend quality time by yourself can have wonderful effects. Have a brisk walk, relax near a lake, or simply feel the cool breeze. Nature has its own way of soothing your entire system.

2. Choose your medium of expression



Art, dance, or music can be your most trusted friends. You don’t have to be the best; sketch, paint, groove on a beat, or just sing a local song. Creative endeavors assist in the release of emotions and can also provide a fulfilling experience.

3. Building a care kit

Even engaging in simple ways of care can be of great help. Self-care doesn't have to be complicated. Have a calming bath, eat your favorite cuisine, or simply indulge in the art of breathwork. These bits of self-care and support can slowly pull you out of feeling mildly depressed.

4. Mindfulness to slow you down



Daily simple meditative practices such as yoga or pranayama bring a sense of ease and stillness in the body and mind, leaving you absolutely in the present. Over time, you are filled with feelings of gratitude and compassion, which eliminate depressive symptoms.

It's particularly difficult to share when you're too depressed. In these moments, sharing your inner thoughts, emotions, and vulnerabilities with someone you trust completely can make a huge difference. A close friend, family member, or professional can provide the needed comfort and take the load off your shoulders.

Every minor step or deed in the direction of your self-care is a ray of hope. Remember, you aren't alone in this struggle. With time, support, and care, healing is just around the corner.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

