Fennel: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Fennel is a white-green vegetable with green stems and fronds that has a bulb-like appearance. It is sold as a vegetable in varieties like Florence and Finocchio, but it can also be purchased as a herb with dill-like fronds.

It's a member of the Apiaceae (Carrot) family and is planted for its edible shoots, leaves, and seeds. It has a strong aniseed flavour, making it a versatile and appealing component.

Fennel can thrive in a variety of environments. The bulbs, stalks, leaves, and seeds of the plant can all be eaten. Fennel and its seeds provide a wide range of health advantages, including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties, in addition to their many culinary uses.

Nutrition profile of fennel

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 1 cup of sliced and raw fennel has the following nutritional value:

27 calories

1 g protein (2 percent daily value)

Fat: 0.2 g

6 g carbohydrates

2.7 g fiber (11% daily value)

3 g natural sugars

Vitamin C, a water-soluble vitamin important for immunological function, tissue healing, and collagen formation, is abundant in fresh fennel bulbs. Vitamin C also functions as an antioxidant in the body, preventing cellular damage produced by unstable molecules known as free radicals.

Manganese is found in both the bulb and the seeds of fennel, and it is necessary for enzyme activation, metabolism, cellular defense, bone formation, blood sugar management, and wound healing.

Health Benefits of fennel

Fennel, like many vegetables, is a low-calorie, high-nutrient food. Fennel seeds are abundant in antioxidants and phytonutrients, making them a highly nutritious food with numerous health advantages, including the following:

1) Blood purifier

Important fiber and essential oils in fennel seeds are thought to be particularly beneficial for draining out sludge and toxins from our bodies, thereby aiding in blood purification and maximum nutrient absorption.

Fennel seeds include polyphenol antioxidants with anti-inflammatory qualities that help fight bacteria and viruses, keeping you safe from a variety of ailments.

2) Aids in digestion

Fennel seed's essential oils increase the secretion of digestive fluids and enzymes, which helps to enhance digestion. Fennel seeds include anti-spasmodic and anti-inflammatory compounds such as anethole, fenchone, and estragole. They're great for bloating, indigestion, and constipation.

Drink fennel tea to maintain your digestive tract health and be happy for improved results. Fennel seeds also contain fibre, and despite their small size, they have a significant fibre content. This can help your gut health even more.

Fennel seeds improve heart health by increasing fibre levels in the diet, since several studies have linked higher fibre diets to a lower risk of heart disease.

3) Preventing Urinary Tract Infections

Regularly drinking fennel tea aids in the removal of excess fluids from the body. Fennel tea has a diuretic effect.

It also aids in the prevention of urinary tract infections and the removal of toxins from the kidney. It also has diaphoretic characteristics, which aid in sweating stimulation.

4) Suppressing appetite

Another advantage of fennel tea is that it aids in appetite suppression. One cup of fennel tea releases essential oils that aid in appetite suppression. Many dieticians recommend fennel tea before meals to reduce calorie consumption and aid weight loss.

5) Promotes dental health

Chewing fennel seeds changes the pH balance in the mouth, which reduces the risk of dental cavities. Chewing on fennel seeds for 10 minutes boosts saliva production and raises the pH of the mouth slightly, according to studies. These modifications reduce bacterial activity and protect teeth from decay.

6) Regulates blood pressure

Potassium-rich fennel seeds regulate the quantity of fluid in the bloodstream. It aids in the regulation of your heart rate and blood pressure. Fennel seeds, according to a published study, raise the level of nitrite in saliva. Nitrite is a naturally occurring substance that regulates blood pressure.

7) Great for skin

Minerals including selenium, calcium, and zinc are obtained from fennel seeds when consumed regularly. These minerals are necessary for hormone regulation as well as regulating blood oxygen levels. They have a cooling and relaxing effect on the skin, giving it a youthful radiance.

Fennel seeds also have ayurvedic characteristics that aid in the treatment of other skin conditions such as rashes and dryness. Applying a fennel seed paste to the skin is extremely useful since the aforementioned minerals are absorbed by the skin, keeping it moist, clean, and healthy.

How can you include fennel in your diet?

1) Roasted fennel with parmesan

Keep it simple with this wonderful dish that turns crisp fennel bulbs into a creamy, cheesy, caramelised delight. This quick and easy side dish only requires olive oil, grated Parmesan cheese, and salt and pepper.

2) Orange and fennel salad

This light salad takes just 10 minutes to prepare. Even though it just calls for a few ingredients, it's packed with flavour.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you include fennel in your diet? Yes! No, not a fan 0 votes so far

Edited by Sabine Algur