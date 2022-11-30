FIFA World Cup 2022: What is K-Pop Idol Jungkook's Diet and Workout Routine?

K-pop hitmaker BTS' member Jungkook has shown numerous times that he's a great singer and dancer.

With his powerful vocals and natural stage presence, Jungkook is undoubtedly on his way to becoming one of the biggest stars in K-pop. However, it looks like this won't be the only area BTS' golden maknae will shine.

Just before kicking off his performance at the opening ceremony of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Jungkook made everyone go wild with his killer abs.

So, what's his exercise routine like? We've seen him perform on stage, and it's obvious that he's committed to staying in shape.

With a lot of new footage of Jungkook doing his workout routines, it's natural to wonder: what is his diet plan and workout routine. Let's find out.

BTS Jungkook's Workout Routine

Dreamer's Singer has a training regimen of two parts — cardio and bodyweight exercises. Jungkook's physique is built through both, so both are important components of any workout routine.

BTS singer has been working hard to become a successful singer. Besides singing, he spends time dancing and rehearsing for shows. The singer does not perform typical cardio workouts. He gets most of his cardio from 2-3 hours of dance practice every day.

BTS Jungkook Diet Plan

South Koreans have a healthier diet than people from other Asian countries. This is good news for South Koreans who want to stay in shape while enjoying their favorite foods, such as kimchi (a dish of fermented cabbage), bulgogi (grilled beef), mandu-guk (beef soup), galbi tang (beef soup), and spring rolls (not fried).

K-pop star knows that you need to eat right to have abs. Jungkook eats three meals a day, with a snack between meals. In the morning, he has eggs for breakfast. He only has whites and not yolks, as they're high in fat and cholesterol.

He eats a simple diet, avoiding exotic dishes that might distract him from his fitness goals. He also often pairs chicken breast with sauteed or boiled vegetables for dinner. Jungkook also enjoys bulgogi, a Korean dish made of thin, marinated slices of beef grilled on a barbecue.

The K-pop star doesn't cheat on his diet, even when he's craving a late night snack. The singer is extremely strict about his weight and isn't afraid to go to extreme measures to maintain a lean frame.

Takeaway

Whether you’re a fan of “Bangtan Boys” or not, it's clear that the K-pop idol works hard to maintain his body and wants to remain in tip-top shape all year round.

Jungkook has many adoring fans and is becoming more popular with every new achievement. It will be interesting to see if K-pop idols continue to inspire young people to lead healthier lifestyles.

