Finding the Links between Coffee and Inflammation: Is It Really Anti-inflammatory?

Many people are already aware of the relationship between coffee and inflammation. It is believed that the widely consumed energy drink has anti-inflammatory properties. But, can caffeine, the chief component of coffee, also cause inflammation? If some reports are to be believed, the answer is yes.

Based on research conducted in the field, it can be presumed that coffee can sometimes cause inflammation. However, the number of people who are affected by the same is rather small. Besides this, whether or not caffeine will cause inflammation is dependent on a multitude of other factors, like one's age, genetics, daily habits, medicines, and the existence of other diseases, among others.

With that being said, even when these factors are taken into account, it is difficult to establish if there is a direct causal relationship between coffee and inflammation.

Can coffee cause inflammation? What are some of the health issues it can give rise to?

Coffee is known worldwide for its anti-inflammatory properties (Image via freepik)

It is now common knowledge that coffee has anti-inflammatory properties. There are several studies that show promising links between caffeine and its ability to prevent inflammation. This makes it an ideal drink for dealing with diseases that involve inflammation, like Parkinson's, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer's, heart diseases, gout, and some specific types of cancers.

With that being said, there is another group of studies that suggests that the drink, which is rich in antioxidants, can also sometimes cause inflammation. However, its ability to do so is dependent on several other factors such as one's age, genetics, the amount of caffeine intake, the existence of other diseases, and the effect of medicines.

Inflammation caused by caffeine intake can lead to a multitude of health issues, ranging from very trivial to serious lifelong complications. These are fatigue, nausea, pain, repeated infections, and digestive issues. If not heeded at the right time, it can cause a lasting impression on one's health.

Should we not indulge in caffeine at all?

Consuming 1-2 cups of coffee a day can provide you with some useful health benefits (Image via freepik)

As mentioned already, caffeine may cause inflammation in some, although that does not necessarily mean that you need to completely cut down on it. The key is to consume it in moderation. When consumed within limits, caffeine is less likely to cause symptoms of inflammation. However, these "limits" vary from person to person.

Consuming 1-2 cups of the hot beverage should not be a problem. However, if you are someone who thrives on caffeine and cannot do without consuming at least 4-5 cups of it, you might have to cut down on it.

On the other hand, if you like to add some milk, cream or other alternatives to your morning drink, it is advisable that you do so in fairly adequate quantities and don't go overboard with it. Doing so in some cases may alter the anti-inflammatory properties of the drink and cause adverse effects on the body.

Worried about coffee causing inflammation? Some caffeine and non-caffeine alternatives you can try

If you are wary of its inflammatory properties, you can substitute your cup of caffeine for some coconut water or fruit juices if you want (Image via freepik)

Although it has been established that caffeine is capable of causing inflammation only among specific populations, some people might still be wary about its consumption. For people who are looking for alternatives to the same, here are a few things you can try instead:

ashwagandha

green tea

tea

kombucha

matcha tea

chicory root

golden root

beetroot

date seeds

spearmint tea

mushrooms

Besides this, you can also opt for other beverages like coconut water, fresh juice or just some regular water.

As mentioned, current research does point towards a necessary correlation between coffee and inflammation. However, it should be noted that the effects of the same do not apply equally to all. Therefore, it is advisable that you make your decisions regarding its consumption only after careful consideration.