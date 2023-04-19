5 benefits of rowing machine: What makes it amazing for cardio?

The benefits of rowing machine in the gym have been gaining popularity recently. It's widely claimed that the rowing machine is more effective than other cardio equipment, including treadmills, air bikes and magnetic bikes.

Rowing machines are more functional, and workouts using these machines are often more enjoyable as compared to other types of equipment.

In this article, we analyze these claims and discuss the benefits of rowing machine that you might not have heard of before. We also list the muscles that get benefitted from rowing workouts.

Benefits of rowing machine

Rowing is a functional workout that can build up overall physical fitness in various ways.

Five evidence-based benefits of rowing machines are:

1) Full body workout

According to the American Fitness Professionals Association, rowing consists of 65–75% leg work and 25–35% upper body work.

The muscles involved in rowing are:

quadriceps

calves

glutes

Upper body muscles are also involved during the workout, including:

pecs

arms

abdominal muscles

obliques

2) Good for beginners and professionals

One of the most important benefits of rowing machine is the air resistance it provides.

The resistance depends on the pulling intensity of the user. Hence, the resistance will vary according to user capacity. Both beginners and professionals find this machine easy to usem as it fits their personal physical requirements.

3) Low-impact cardio machine

Rowing is a low-impact cardio exercise that does not put stress on the joints. This is one of the most important benefits of rowing machine.

Impact-based exercises can be harmful in the long run, especially for the ankle and knee joints. Exercises like running, jumping jacks and burpees are among the high-impact cardio exercises.

4) Build endurance

Cardio workouts are good for endurance, but people often avoid cardio due to the exhaustion caused.

Rowing can build endurance while being an enjoyable exercise for the user. Rowing machines can provide amazing endurance training opportunities for everyone, including those who hate cardio.

5) Best for home workout

Rowing machines are light-weight and compact. Most of them can be dismantled and easily carried anywhere.

Rowing machines are ideal for home use and don't require electricity or expert supervision. However, proper training must be taken from a certified trainer to learn how to use a rowing machine.

Can I use a rower machine for weight loss?

Any type of exercise, be it endurance training or strength training, promotes weight loss. Rower machines can be used for rapid weight loss along with other exercises. Keep in mind that excess cardio can lead to muscle loss, though.

A proper workout routine should consist of both cardio and strength training for optimal results along with a balanced diet.

Rowing exercise benefits: What are the benefits of rowing every day?

As we already know the benefits of rowing machine in the gym or at home, we should also keep in mind the benefits of rowing exercise. Doing rowing machine workouts daily can yield amazing weight loss results. Cardio exercises can be kept along with weight training or on different days.

Rowing is good for the lungs, heart and muscles. Include this exercise along with other workouts throughout the day. However, if you're suffering from any heart or lung issues, consult your doctor to find out whether rowing is safe for you.

