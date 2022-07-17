How To Use a Rowing Machine (Ergometer): Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Rowing machine, which was formerly banished to the back of the gym, is enjoying a boom in popularity. In fact, there are now entire boutique studios devoted to it because of its amazing total body benefits.

However, at first, the device could seem daunting. Do you use your arms or legs to lead? Would you experience shoulder pain? Why do your feet continually come unfastened from the straps?

The rowing machine, commonly referred to as an ergometer or ERG, may provide you with the heart-pumping, pulse-quickening effects of a vigorous cardio workout that tests your entire body.

You'll likely feel like you get more out of a short rowing session than you may on a lengthy run. That's because you have to work both your upper and lower body in unison to row correctly.

How to Use Rowing Machine Correctly?

Everyone is proficient in rowing. So, here's a step-by-step guide to help you master the rowing machine:

Your shins should be almost 90 degrees from the floor as you sit with your legs bent and feet in stirrups.

Lean forward with your body so that your shoulders are directly in front of your hips, and fully extend your arms to grasp the handle. Maintain a flat back and a strong core.

Drive your legs back till they're nearly straight while maintaining a straight back, a tight core and locked arms. Lean your torso backward, and hinge from your hips.

Bending at the elbows, start pulling with your arms when your torso forms a 90-degree angle with the floor.

Your elbows should be bent and knees straight, and you should pull the handle to your lower chest at this point.

Your arms shouldn't extend out to the sides, but they also shouldn't be too close to your ribcage. Keep your back straight and core strong.

To get back to the starting position, perform the driving action in the opposite order.

Bend the knees after extending the arms and bringing the torso over the legs by hinging the hips forward.

Benefits of Using Rowing Machine

Here’s a list of benefits that could encourage you to try the rowing machine:

1) Low impact exercise

Without placing additional strain on your joints, rowing burns a lot of calories. It's an excellent workout for active rehabilitation, as you can control the movement and tempo.

It's occasionally suggested for those with osteoarthritis in their early stage.

2) Great for heart and lungs

Your cardiovascular system, consisting of your heart, blood vessels and blood, is strengthened by rowing as a cardio workout. The cardio system is in charge of distributing vital things like oxygen and nutrition throughout your body.

Because rowing is such a demanding exercise, your heart must work extra hard to pump more blood into your body. That can strengthen the heart. For people who have heart issues or are at risk of developing them, rowing can be helpful.

3) Building power and endurance

Rowing can help you develop your power and endurance, as it combines aerobic and strengthening.

Power is the ability to apply the greatest amount of force in the shortest possible period. For example, consider jumping, accelerating to a sprint or striking a punching bag or baseball.

If you row properly, you'll use your arm muscles to row and your leg muscles to move your body backward, both of which demand strength.

Your body's capacity for endurance determines how long you can continue to perform an activity, such as rowing. The physical activity of rowing tests both muscle and cardiovascular endurance.

Common Mistakes To Avoid While Using Rowing Machine

Be mindful to avoid the following mistakes when using a rowing machine:

1) Rowing in the wrong direction

People frequently use their bodies or their arms prematurely during the driving section of the stroke.

Fix it: Consider the order as moving from your larger muscle groups to the smaller ones. Most of the work should be done with the powerful muscles in your legs. Something may be wrong if you can't maintain your feet in contact with the footholds.

2) Pulling too much with the torso

Your back becomes weak if you lean your torso out past a 90-degree angle with the floor. Most people want their strength readout to increase, but doing so puts you in danger of injury. Try to keep your angle as close to 90 degrees as you possibly can.

Fix it: Instead of fastening your feet to the machine, row. Just swivel your torso as much as you can without letting your feet separate from the ground. To maintain yourself more upright during the arm pull's last phase, you can also consider contracting your glutes.

