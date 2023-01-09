5 Best Arch Support Shoes of 2023

Whether you're going on a run, trying to hit the trails, or having to stand all day at work, a pair of arch support shoes can make or break your experience.

You may not realize it, but every moment you take a step, the legs use a complicated structure of ligaments, muscles, and bones. The arch of the foot is involved in this process, which results in a spring-like movement that propels you forward.

It also supports bodyweight when you're trying to stand. Wearing arch support shoes, according to foot and ankle specialists, can assist you in keeping good posture, relieving foot pain, and even preventing injury.

Best arch support shoes

Here's a look at the five best arch support shoes.

#1 Skechers GO WALK Arch Fit

It provides podiatrist-certified arch support in a convenient pull-on design. It features a soft upper and is available in several colour combinations.

There's also a detachable foam insole for added comfort as well as shock absorption to help you walk comfy. These shoes, as one of the few options in our list under $100 per pair, may be a cost-effective method to gain lighter weight and durable arch support for everyday walking.

Pros and cons:

They are budget-friendly, lightweight, and machine-washable. but they may have sizing issues.

#2 New balance fresh foam X

Fresh Foam X 880v12s (Photo via Unsplash./Maksim Larin)

The Fresh Foam X 880v12s from New Balance is intended to be a comfortable and long-lasting shoe for each and every day of walking and running.

The upper is made of stretchy mesh with no-sew construction, and foam X floorboards add extra cushioning inside the heel. They have a classic lace-up closure and come in a variety of impartial and bright color patterns.

Pros and cons - they offer a classic new balance design with breathable mesh, but they're on the heavier side of arch support shoes.

#3 Asics Gel Nimbus 24s

ASICS Gel Nimbus 24s (photo by ASICS)

The shock-absorbing ASICS Gel Nimbus 24s arch support is designed with stability in mind, whether you're sprinting, power walking, or playing sports.

The upper of these shoes is made of multi-directional, sustainable mesh, and there's gel cushioning under the heel. They also have a lace-up closure as well as a foam midfoot for additional cushioning, bounce, and shock absorption.

Pros and Cons - Gen Nimbus offers a variety of colors, made with recycled materials, which offer great comfort and arch support but at an expensive price

#4 HOKA Clifton 8

Runners with high arches may benefit from additional padding beneath the feet. (Photo by HOKA)

Runners with high arches may benefit from additional padding beneath their feet in addition to a pair of running insoles. HOKA Clifton 8, thankfully, provides cloud-like cushioning in a lightweight package.

The Clifton 8 utilizes an ultralight midsole foam that shields the arch and foot from hard floors while running or walking. It also has a wide and stable crash pad that extends into the heel for super soft landings to reduce road impact.

When your run heats up, the breathable engineered mesh upper and gentle tongue prevents hot spots and keeps the feet cool.

Pros and Cons - Supportive and cushioned insole with a wide variety of colors and patterns, but HOKA has some durability concerns with an expensive price tag.

#5 Vionic slip on

The Vionic Beach Malibu Slip-On Sneaker is an elegant, ultra-light shoe with curves as well as the best arch support shoe for women and a slip-on style.

It has a canvas top and a vegan-certified outsole made of soybeans. There're over 40 colors and patterns to choose from, so you can find what best suits your style and needs.

They're machine washable. While they're not intended for running or exercise, what they intend to do is provide arch support for daily tasks such as casual walking or running errands.

Pros and Cons - They're extremely lightweight and vegan, which means it's made with sustainable materials, but the heal elastic may cause irritation to some people.

Wrapping Up

Anybody who spends a great deal of time on their feet should invest in a good pair of shoes with helpful inserts. If you're going to have to stand, walk, or run for an extended period of time, leave your flip-flops at home.

Choosing shoes with adequate arch support for your specific needs can improve performance, and posture and alignment, and also provide much-needed pain relief.

