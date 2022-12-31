5 Best At-Home Dumbbell Exercises for People over 50

At-home dumbbell exercises are accessible to most people and can be especially convenient for those who're over 50.

Picking up a set of dumbbells is one of the best and easiest ways for older adults to build muscle. You can use them in the gym, but you can also buy them for cheap and keep them in your home.

Dumbbells that can be adjusted in weight are highly useful. Below, we have discussed some simple at-home dumbbell exercises you can do.

Best At-Home Dumbbell Exercises

The best at-home dumbbell exercises for those over 50 are functional exercises that help improve everyday movements or help improve posture or reduce chronic pain. You can also check out these arm exercises for women over 50.

Let's get started with the five best at-home dumbbell exercises for adults over 50:

1) Bent Over Row

Dumbbell exercises can be quite fun to do (Image via Pexels/Yan Krukau)

The first in our list of at-home dumbbell exercises is the bent over row, in which endurance of the upper and middle back is bolstered. Strengthening the muscles in the upper back can also improve posture.

Instructions:

Position your feet so that your hips are wide apart, and hold a dumbbell in each hand, with the palms facing inward.

With your weight distributed evenly between your heels, lean forward till the torso is nearly parallel to the ground by pushing the hips back and bending your knees.

Allow the weights to dangle directly in front of the knees.

Pull the dumbbells up toward your rib cage by squeezing your shoulder blades together and driving forcefully through your arms. In the midst of the peak of the motion, pause for a moment.

When lowering the dumbbells to a hanging position by your knees, keep the core and spine stable, and extend the arms.

2) Stationary Lunge

Second in our list of at-home dumbbell exercises is the stationary lunge, which can help you avoid knee injuries. It can help build strength and stability in the upper thighs, and by extension, the calves.

Instructions:

Brace yourself by standing tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and a dumbbell in each hand.

While planting the heel of your right foot firmly on the ground, take a few steps back with your left leg.

Keep your chest up and knee bent 90 degrees to the right. At the same time, bend your left knee to a 90-degree angle, so that it hovers just above the floor.

You should actively engage your right heel and straighten your right leg. Straighten your left knee at the same time to complete one repetition.

Repeat the steps using the other leg.

3) Tricep Kickback

Strengthen your muscles using dumbbells (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

The third in our list of at-home dumbbell exercises is the triceps kickbacks that not only helps strengthen the triceps but also strengthens the upper back and stabilize the rear deltoids.

Instructions:

Keep your arms by your sides and feet hip-width apart while holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Keep your back straight, abdominal muscles engaged, and knees slightly bent.

Turn your palms in so that they face your hips as you relax. Do not grip the dumbbells so tightly that you feel any strain in your forearms.

Maintain a 45-degree stooping posture with a straight spine. Your head should be in a straight line with the spine at all times.

You should keep your arms close to your body while lifting dumbbells, and bend your elbows so that the forearm and upper arm make a right angle.

Extend your arms straight back; pretend that your elbows are glued to your sides, and clench the shoulder blades together at the top.

After pausing, return the dumbbells to a 90-degree starting position by bending at the elbows once more.

4) Dumbbell Squat

This is a pretty basic movement that should be done by everyone. This is one of the best at-home dumbbell exercises you can do to strengthen the core and lower body.

Instructions:

Keep the heaviest dumbbell you can find in one hand at chest level.

Start with your feet slightly further apart than hip-distance (the toes may point straight ahead or slightly outward.)

Squat down till your upper legs are parallel to the floor, keeping your chest up and abs tight (or as low as you can comfortably go with good form).

To get back to standing, put weight on each foot.

5) Dumbbell Deadlift

Strengthen your lower body with lunges (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

Dumbbell deadlifts are one of the best at-home dumbbell exercises to build strength in the glutes, hamstrings, core, and lats. When it comes to elderly people and dumbbells, the deadlift is one of the most practical exercises.

Instructions:

Start with your feet hip-width apart and a dumbbell in each hand, with the palms facing inward. Focus on bracing your internal organs.

To bring the weights down to the center of your shins, push your hips back, and bend your knees.

Examine your body stance: Keep your back long and straight, chest out, and shoulders back.

The best way to get up off the floor is to squish the glutes and drive your feet in. Try to picture yourself pushing the ground away from you.

Reduce the weights slowly, and repeat the process.

Takeaway

The aforementioned workouts are some of the best at-home dumbbell exercises you can do to strengthen your joints, bones, and muscles. That will help you stay fit, keep chronic pain away, and live life to the fullest.

You can also check out these strength training exercises for women over 50.

Poll : 0 votes