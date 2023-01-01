5 Best Butt Exercises That Don't Require Weights

The best butt exercises are the ones that target all three gluteal muscles. You don't necessarily need to go to the gym if you want a toned tush this winter. Although weightlifting is a terrific technique to develop a jiggly booty, you can also develop muscle and improve your fitness without any equipment.

If your glutes aren't strong, your hip flexors will start to take control and drag the body forward, leading to poor posture and lower-back pain. The best butt exercise should target and engage the muscles while using enough weight to develop muscular tissue to give your booty that wonderful, round shape. Your level of effort will eventually determine how successful your workout is.

Best Butt Exercises with No Weights

You can work your glutes without going to the gym. Here're the five best butt exercises you can do in the convenience of your living room to increase your strength:

1) Glute bridge

The glute bridge is one of the most popular and basic glute exercises you can do either by yourself or with additional weight. You can use it to warm up your glutes before the main exercise or both.

Here’s how to perform the glute bridge:

With your knees curled up to 90 degrees, lie flat on your lower back.

Maintain a hip-width distance between your feet, and keep them parallel.

To achieve a more neutral pelvic tilt, flatten your lower back to the ground.

Keep your core tight as you squeeze your glutes, and lift your hips to the sky. Your lower back shouldn't take over because of your tight abs.

Put your flat back on the floor before your tailbone, and slowly lower your hips to the floor.

2) Hip drive

The hip drive is also among the best butt exercises to strengthen the glutes. It also helps you prepare for squats. Check out the benefits of squats exercise.

Here’s how to perform the hip drive:

Your butt should be on the heels of your knees when you sit with your legs together.

Squeeze your glutes to elevate your butt and incline your knees.

Keeping your glutes active, lower yourself gradually.

Perform 15-20 repetitions.

3) Single-leg hip bridge

Bridges is the best butt exercise. It's excellent for strengthening the glutes and hamstrings at the same time. This exercise engages the gluteus maximus, just like the hip thrust.

Here’s how to perform a single-leg hip bridge:

Both feet should be on the ground when you lie down with your knees bent.

Flex your left foot upward while raising your left leg straight.

At the peak of the exercise, squeeze your glutes while lifting your hips as high as you can off the ground.

For a while, bring your hips down, and quickly bring them back up to repeat.

4) Banded fire hydrant

This is one of the best butt exercises as the butt gains a fabulous, rounded form. On the outside of the thigh, they also aid in tightening that small problem area.

Here’s how to perform banded fire hydrant:

Loop a resistance band around your knees. Get down on all fours.

Raise one leg out to the side using your glute and outer thigh.

Maintain a 90-degree bend in your knee.

Lower your leg, and repeat with the other one.

Perform 10-15 reps.

5) Chair squat jump

Chair squat jumps are the best butt exercise for new exercisers, especially those learning squatting techniques. This exercise helps improve balance and stability.

Here’s how to perform a chair jump squat:

Place your feet hip-width apart while seated on a chair with your back straight.

Jump up straight using your glutes while ensuring that both feet leave the ground.

Gently land while squatting to sit on the chair.

Perform 15-20 repetitions.

Conclusion

You can get a fabulous booty workout anywhere — at home, in a hotel, on vacation, or wherever you don't have access to weights — by incorporating some of the aforementioned butt exercises that can be completed without weights.

