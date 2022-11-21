5 Best Advanced Balance Exercises to Boost Stability

Working on your balance doesn't mean you're getting older. It's a matter of staying young and fit. Being able to defy the laws of physics is a skill that develops with regular practice. So don't fall behind in your physical training, which means including the best balance exercises in your routine.

When looking for balance exercises, it's best to start with ones you can do without equipment. Here are a few of the best balance exercises that require little space, no equipment, and can be done by anyone.

Advanced Balance Exercises to Improve Coordination

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Bosu Ball Battle Rope

This exercise, which requires you to balance on one leg, builds up strength in the core and upper body. That's beneficial for athletes, as it can help you stay upright when you’re moving around in a game, like when you’re playing goalie.

How to do it?

Set up two ropes, one in each hand, around a pole or post.

Place a BOSU ball with the flat side facing up and resting on the ground in front of you.

Stand on the BOSU ball with your feet shoulder-width apart, and adjust yourself till you feel balanced.

Lift both ropes up and down using only your arms and core while maintaining your balance.

Progress to doing this exercise with only one leg once you feel comfortable balancing yourself.

2) Single Leg Deadlift With Row

This balance exercise requires coordination and stabilization of the muscles to perform the movement. It's a compound movement that trains both the upper and lower body while you maintain balance.

How to do it?

Grab a dumbbell or kettlebell that's challenging for you.

Stand on your right leg, and hold the weight in your left hand.

You can do a Romanian deadlift by keeping your back, knee and toe straight, and core tight.

After completing a Romanian deadlift, pause, and perform a row with one arm.

Come back up to the starting position.

As you get stronger, try performing the exercise on a BOSU ball.

3) Weighted Bosu Ball Squat

Squats are a great exercise for strengthening the glutes, quadriceps, and core. Adding weight to the exercise and doing it on a BOSU ball can increase strength, balance, and stabilization in those areas. That would translate to the field, making you more efficient.

How to do it?

To do a BOSU ball Squat, place the BOSU ball with its flat side up and the round side touching the floor.

Add weight to your lift by using dumbbells, weighted vest, barbells, or an EZ curl bar.

When you stand on the BOSU ball, you should have your feet shoulder-width apart.

Perform a standard squat, lowering yourself to 90 degrees, and keeping your back straight and knees in line with your toes.

4) Dead Bug

It's is an excellent exercise for strengthening the core muscles. It challenges the deep core muscles and improves stability in the trunk. It's also challenging, which is why you might need to work up to it.

How to do it?

Lie face down on a BOSU with your legs wide and feet flat on the floor.

Touch your chest to the ball, or rest on it slightly if that's too difficult. (If you are not flexible enough to touch your chest to the ball, hold on to the sides for support.)

Raise one leg at a time till it's horizontal with the floor.

Repeat with each leg about 20 times.

5) Balancing Reverse Lunge

Lunges are naturally a balancing exercise, as you shift your weight on one leg at a time. If you stand on a BOSU or a folded mat, they will be even more of a challenge.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet together on the top of the BOSU.

Bend your right knee, and slowly lower your left foot to the floor behind you, bending both knees as you do so.

Straighten your right leg as you lift your left foot back up onto the BOSU.

Switch legs, and repeat 8-10 times per leg.

Takeaway

Obviously, the best way to keep your balance is to avoid falling in the first place. That's why it's important to maintain a healthy diet and exercise at least three times a week.

While there're no magic pills for improving balance, you can improve it with the aforementioned simple exercises. These balance workouts are simple enough for anyone — from seniors looking to improve their health to younger adults wanting to improve their sports performance.

