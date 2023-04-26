5 best exercises to lose baby weight quickly

Easy and simple exercises to lose baby weight can help new moms lose their postpartum fat quickly. Regular workouts after delivery can reduce fatigue and weakness faced by mothers during baby care. Exercising also improves blood circulation, helping maintain overall health.

In this article, we bring you the best exercises to lose baby weight at home with minimal or no equipment. If you're a new mom, these exercises can help you with the stress associated with maternal care as well. Exercising will also improve hormone levels and improve overall health.

List of best exercises to lose baby weight

The following five exercises require almost no equipment and can be done very easily at home:

1) Burpee

Burpee had to be the first one on this list of exercises to lose baby weight. This is among the most popular fat-burning exercises for women. Using a workout mat is completely optional.

Follow these instructions carefully:

Start in the plank position, with the shoulders over the wrists, back straight and core tightened.

Bend at the waist, and assume a push-up position.

Kick both feet up, with the knees locked and hips low.

Push off of the floor as hard as possible with both feet, and take a standing position to complete one rep. Repeat for three sets.

2) Jumping Lunge

Jumping lunges are an intense exercise and more challenging than regular lunges. This exercise is amazing for cardiovascular health and muscular endurance and can be considered among the best exercises to lose baby weight.

Follow these instructions carefully:

Take a standing position with feet shoulder-width apart and core tightened.

With the arms fixed at the side, move your right leg forward.

Lower your body till the left leg is parallel to the floor.

Quickly jump upward while swapping the positions of the legs.

Land with the lunge position on the opposite leg.

Do three sets of five reps each.

3) Plank jack

Plank jacks are among the most popular exercises to lose baby weight, as they provide strength, stability and endurance. It's a modification of the plank exercise that promotes fat loss and improves core stability.

Follow these instructions carefully:

Assume a conventional plank position with feet together and core tightened.

Jump with both feet moving outward to their sides before returning to the original position.

Make sure to engage the core muscles throughout the workout.

Do three sets of five reps each. Use a mat for comfort.

4) Swiss ball sit-up

The stability ball (also known as the Swiss ball) challenges core stability and strength.

This is one of the best exercises to lose baby weight. Sit-up variations using a stability ball are more effective than regular sit-ups. Swiss balls of various sizes are easily available online.

Follow these instructions carefully:

Start with an upright sitting position at the top of a medium-sized Swiss ball.

Keep your feet pressed on the floor and knees bent at 90 degrees. Gradually take your head and upper body downwards to assume the starting position.

Tighten the core, and raise your upper body while contracting the core, and get into an upright position.

Slowly lower your body back to the starting position. Do three sets of five reps each.

5) Mountain climber

Mountain climbers are among the best exercises to lose baby weight. It engages several muscles in the core and the legs.

Follow these instructions carefully:

Kneel on the floor facing downward, with the arms by your sides and knees bent at 90 degrees, keeping the back in a neutral position.

Pull one knee towards your upper body while keeping the other leg straight, and avoid swinging. Breathe normally while doing the movement.

Repeat the same with the other leg, doing five reps on each side. Intensity can be increased with practice.

Do three sets of five reps for each leg.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

