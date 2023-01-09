5 Best Headphones for Working Out in 2023

The best workout headphones can assist you in improving your fitness plan. When you hit the gym, you want the best workout headphones with a secure fit - ones that are secure enough in the ears to allow you to run, jump, squat, and crunch without working loose.

We've all heard about the motivational benefits of playing music while exercising. All the following headphones and earbuds meet the design and feature requirements, making them ideal for anyone who leads an active lifestyle.

What to look for when purchasing the best workout headphones

Type

There are three types of headphones available. The first is on-ear, which means the padding rests on top of the ear and is held in place by a headband. Over-ear headphones,meanwhile, surround the ear for a bit too much comfort, although they're typically a bit heavier.

Battery

Wireless headphones aren't just for the gym. You might listen to them for a few hours a day: in the gym, on one way to work, and wherever else your day requires musical or podcast background music.

Noise reduction

Many advanced headphones include active noise cancelation, also known as ANC. This feature mutes outside noises, allowing you to concentrate on the music and get into the zone for one's workout.

Accessories

Many of the wireless headphones include accessories to make your life easier. Some include a travel or charging case to keep them safe while on the go, while others may include extra ear tips of various sizes.

Controls

All wireless headphones have controllability on the device itself, eliminating the need to reach for one's phone to change tracks or answer a call. Some are quite intelligent and allow you to control things by tapping a finger on the bud.

Best headphones for working out

Let's get started with the five best headphones for working out:

#1 Apple Airpods Pro (second gen)

the AirPods Pro 2 are far more comfortable (Photo via Unsplash/Nidheesh Kavalan)

It's time to upgrade; the AirPods Pro 2 are far more comfortable. The silicone tips gently comply with the inner ear rather than forcing it to open wider to accommodate the hard plastic casing. In practice, that means users can wear the earbuds for much longer without having to remove them, allowing for all-day wear.

If you want to avoid distractions, the noise cancelation is excellent, and there's also a 'transparency mode' that allows outside noises in — useful if you're running through congested areas. The AirPods Pro 2 isn't cheap, but you get a lot for your money with nifty squeeze control and the ability to summon Siri.

#2 Beats Fit Pro

The Fit Pro pair sounds wonderful, with slightly enhanced bass. (Photo via Unsplash/Reza Shahmoradi)

The Fit Pro pair sounds wonderful, with slightly enhanced bass. The six hours of music playback (with ANC on) is moderate, and the rapid charge feature gives you an hour of playback after five minutes in the charging case — but the case isn't as small as the JBL pair's case.

On Apple devices, these earbuds have physical buttons that control track skip, phone calls, and volume, as well as some button personalization and one-touch pairing on Android phones (if you download the Beats app).

Earbuds on the Fit Pro can function independently. The microphones reduce wind and background noise, allowing you to make calls while jogging.

#3 Jabra Elite 7 Active

Jabra Elite 7 Active wireless earbuds (Photo via Unsplash/Onur Binay)

The Jabra Elite 7 Active wireless earbuds with ShakeGrip technology provide a secure fit even during intense exercise. ANC helps you stay focused, while touch input and voice assistants let you control your music and make calls. Set up your EQ with the Sound+ app.

The Jabra Elite 7 Active isn't cheap but comes with a lot of features, including active noise cancelation, wireless charging, and one of the best mobile headphone apps available. While Jabra's default sound is slightly more bass-heavy, that isn't a problem, as you can balance the sound directly in the app.

#4 Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony redesigned these buds to fit roundly in the ear. (Photo via Unsplash/Onur Binay)

Sony redesigned these buds to fit roundly in the ear rather than the previous iteration's 'mostly in but with a bit hanging out' style. These buds are too large for some people, but if you have larger ears, this is the pair to have.

The sound is excellent, the noise cancelation is improved, and voice is picked up more clearly than ever before. It has wireless charging and an industry-leading battery life of eight hours. They're a little bulky for running, but they're perfect for lifting weights at home.

#5 Samsung Galaxy buds 2 pro

These buds work with any Bluetooth-enabled device. (Photo via Unsplash/Silivan Munguarakarama)

The sound alone justifies the purchase of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which provides a greater audio experience in addition to intriguing 3D audio with accurate head tracking.

Samsung's ANC performs admirably in this category, blocking nearly 90% of the noise level. Additionally, the new model improves the ease and noise separation. At least for Galaxy owners, Samsung now has a severe AirPods Pro competitor.

These buds work with any Bluetooth-enabled device, but Galaxy mobile users get cool features like Simple Pairing and connectivity with Samsung's Scalable Codec. It's disappointing that Bixby doesn't live up to its potential, the mediocre battery capacity with the ANC turned on is even more disappointing.

