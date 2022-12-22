5 Best Massage Guns to Relieve Muscle Soreness

Massages are an effective way to relax, and relieve stress and muscle soreness. but it can often be difficult to find the time for a trip to your local spa or massage parlor.

Fortunately, there're many massagers available for purchase that are easy to use at home. Massage guns provide deep kneading stimulation on any part of the body and are especially good at relieving tight shoulders and back muscles.

Best Massage Guns to Relieve Muscle Soreness

Here's a look at the five best massage guns available online:

#1 Theragun Elite

The Theragun Elite is your best option for relieving muscle soreness. It's a handheld device that uses a combination of vibration, heat, and percussion to loosen tight muscles.

You can use the Theragun Elite at home for the best results, but if you're just looking for some relief on your lunch break, this massager can fit easily into your purse or backpack. This device is compact, so you can carry it virtually anywhere. The best part — it's quiet — the quietest on this list.

#2 Achedaway Pro Percussion and Vibration Massager

The Achedaway Pro Percussion and Vibration Massager is a convenient and versatile massager that's great for traveling. It can be used anywhere on the body. The vibration function helps loosen muscles, increase blood flow, and relieve pain.

It comes equipped with a rechargeable battery so you can use it anywhere you need it. The best part? This massage gun has the longest battery life out of all the ones on the list, clocking in at four hours.

Thanks to its long-lasting battery, it's better suited for people with chronic muscle pain, rather than someone with sporadic muscle soreness, as that can easily serve your purpose all day round.

#3 Legiral Le3 Massage Gun

The Legiral Le3 Massage Gun is a handheld percussion massager that uses batteries. It has three modes: vibration, percussion, and massage. It comes with 20 speed settings and six attachments, making it an incredibly versatile massage gun.

This massage gun is great for athletes, as it provides deep tissue therapy to sore muscles without applying too much pressure to the skin. The downside is that it might be too strong for some people who're looking for a gentler massage, so it's not the best option for them.

It's also on the heavier side, which can knock down some points in the portability department.

#4 Vybe PRO Handheld Deep Muscle Massager

The Vybe PRO Handheld Deep Muscle Massager is a versatile massager that uses both vibration and heat to relieve muscle soreness. You can use it on your neck, back, or other areas of the body.

It has six speed settings and a detachable heating element. Because of the sheer amount of pressure the massage gun generates, it's arguably the best for deep tissue massaging, which can greatly accelerate muscle recovery.

#5 Lifepro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun

Lifepro's Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun is great for relieving muscle soreness. It has a large head, which makes it easy to hold, and also has a unique design that allows you to get to hard-to-reach areas. This product is also very affordable compared to many others.

The battery life of this massage tool lasts up to six hours after charging, so you won't have any problems with your massage gun being drained before finishing your session.

This massage gun also comes with its own charger so you don't have to worry about buying extra items while trying out new products. This gun features five different levels of intensity; many find it incredibly easy to switch from one mode to another.

While the product comes with a one-year warranty, customers have voiced their concern about the difficulty in obtaining replacement parts or refund.

Takeaway

We hope this list has been helpful to you as you look to relieve muscle soreness. We know how frustrating it can be when muscles ache, so we wanted to make sure we included only the best massage guns.

