Adequate muscle recovery is critical for building muscle mass, avoiding injuries, and maintaining metabolism. Muscle fibers are put through intense stress during workouts, so they require proper rest and recovery to induce hypertrophy and strength gains.

There are two main types of muscle recovery — active and passive recovery. Passive recovery is when you're devoid of any movement, allowing your body to rest while sitting down or lying down. Sleep is possibly the best passive recovery technique — which is why getting 7-8 hours of sleep is essential for muscle gain and fat loss.

Active recovery, meanwhile, involves non-strenous activities that help with dissipating lactate build-up, increasing blood circulation, and reducing inflammation. It also helps with increasing endurance, improving technique, and minimizing post-workout soreness.

Exercises to Maximise Muscle Recovery

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Walking

If you have to choose one active recovery exercise, opt to walk. Walking is a low-impact movement that has a plethora of benefits, including:

Improving cardiovascular endurance and fitness

Enhancing muscle recovery

Increasing fat loss

Prevent lifestyle dseases such as diabetes, stroke and hypertension

Maintaining bone health

Improves general health and longevity

Aim to walk 30-60 minutes daily to supplement your weightlifting routine. Another option is to walk between 6,000-10,000 steps daily. Plug in your favorite podcast or playlist, and get started.

2) Swimming

Swimming has been shown to increase exercise performance, build muscle, and improve joint health. As it's easy on the tendons and joints, it can be regularly programmed into your routine.

The buoyancy and cool temperature of water can also help reduce inflammation and soreness. It also improves blood circulation and burns a ton of calories. A 30-minute session can burn up to 250-500 calories based on your bodyweight and intensity.

3) Cycling

Low-intensity bike rides done outside in nature can work wonders for your mood and muscle recovery. Alternatively, you can use a stationary bike for similar benefits.

It greatly enhances blood circulation in the lower body and helps with promoting joint stability and total body coordination. It's ideal for people looking to lose weight, as it burns around 300 calories in just 30 minutes.

4) Yoga

Yoga is among the most preferred activities for active muscle recovery. Not only does it boost mood and mental awareness, it also helps increase blood flow to various muscles, tendons, and joints.

Yoga also helps improve quality of sleep, enhances flexibility, and increases mobility. A typical 30-minute yoga session can burn between 150-300 calories, which can help with fat loss and avoiding weight regain.

5) Foam Rolling (Myofascial Release)

If you suffer from excessively sore and tight muscles, foam rolling should be a part of your exercise routine. You can do it while watching your favorite TV series or playing some calming music.

Foam rolling can help reduce inflammation in key areas, including the hips, pecs, upper back, and shoulders. However, consult a physiotherapist before working on your lower back, as it may exacerbate issues.

Bonus Tip

Perform light resistance band movements, such as shoulder dislocations, banded bridges, and external rotations to promote blood flow in the shoulders and lower back, as these are common areas of injury.

Takeaway

Muscle recovery is crucial for avoiding injury and building muscle mass. Make sure to consume adequate protein, and sleep 7-8 hours a day to boost passive recovery. Additionally, you can do the aforementioned exercises to improve blood circulation and flexibility, boost muscle gain, and enhance fat loss.

Poll : 0 votes