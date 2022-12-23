5 Best Yoga Ball Exercises to Build Core Stability

Yoga ball exercises for core stability can be a good progression if you have been working out regularly. Often, the body needs a new challenge, a change in routine to perform better and become stronger.

You can use the yoga ball at the gym or at home, making it a versatile piece of equipment for your workout routine. The involvement of the deep stabilisation system of the spine, which enables us to keep our balance better as a result, is the primary benefit that it offers.

As a result, you will be able to improve your coordination skills, which is something that can benefit you in your daily life movements.

Best Yoga Ball Exercises to Build Core Stability

Check out the following five yoga ball exercises that can help you build core stability. If you are new to core workouts, check out these easy core exercises for beginners:

1) Standing Rollout

Standing roll outs are a good beginner-level exercise to work out your core (Image via [email protected] Fring)

A good way to ease into yoga ball exercises for the core is with standing rollouts. It tests both lumbo-pelvic control and postural awareness in addition to incorporating many aspects of an abdominal workout.

Instructions:

Start by standing with the ball in front of you, and roll down onto your hands and forearms as you rise up onto your toes (lifting your heels off the ground).

The plank position can be advanced by holding it for ten seconds (at least initially).

Start on your knees if you need to, to get a feel for the correct spinal alignment, which is acceptable if you are having trouble getting into the full pose.

You should always double-check your posture and alignment in a full-length mirror.

2) Yoga Ball Grasshopper

This is one of the more challenging yoga ball exercises, but rest assured it will give the core a very good workout. You should attempt this exercise if you are used to working out your core with a stability or yoga ball.

Instructions:

Make sure the body is in a straight line from head to toe, hips are square (parallel to the floor), and abs tucked in and braced to get the most benefit from the exercise.

Throughout the movement, especially as you extend fully from the knees-in position, your hips shouldn't sink.

Another important consideration is to keep the shoulders over your hands at all times to prevent the body rocking, which significantly reduces the effectiveness of the stability ball exercise.

If you have delicate wrists, keeping your hands on a pair of dumbbells can keep the wrists in a more neutral position and lessen the load on them.

3) Yoga Ball Superman

Some yoga ball exercises are specifically meant to increase core strength (Image via [email protected] Helfinger)

The superman exercise is quite effective in working out your core. When performed with a stability ball, it becomes one of the more challenging yoga ball exercises for core stability.

Instructions:

The ball under your stomach is where the motion starts, so try to lie down on top of the yoga ball.

Makee sure to maintain a neutral spine.

Straighten your left leg and right arm while simultaneously raising them both till they're parallel to the ground.

Time the motion so that both limbs descend simultaneously. Repeat the motion this time switching sides.

Progressions consist of holding the exercise for a prolonged period of time or adding very small pulses to the arm or leg for ten repetitions.

Start by starting the movement with just one arm only (alternating), and then one leg only, if your timing and coordination feel sluggish (alternating).

4) Yoga Ball Lateral Crab Walk

This is one of the more crazy yoga ball exercises you can do. It primarily strengthens the glutes and lower back, but these are important muscles that need to be strong if you want a strong core.

Instructions:

Your arms should be outstretched to the side, fully engaged/contracted, and the ball should feel like a pillow under your head and shoulders.

The key to the exercise, as with all stability ball exercises, is to make sure the hips are up and the body is aligned in a straight line from the knees to the shoulders.

Engage your glutes, which, when they contract, raise the hips.

The right glute should begin to tighten up immediately as you move a few inches laterally to the left.

You will also notice that the lower back is more active on the left side. That serves as a reminder of the complex contralateral (cross) relationship between the glutes and low back.

5) Lumbar Spine Extension

Yoga ball plank is a very good workout for your core (Image via [email protected] Production)

We will end our list of yoga ball exercises for the core with this stretching exercise that can make the back and core muscles stronger.

Instructions:

Make sure you haven't eaten anything recently before starting this exercise.

When you bring the ball to the area under your stomach, the feet should be propped up against a wall.

As you stoop over the ball, begin by placing your hands behind your head.

Push through your heels on the wall while lifting your upper body to extend your back for added stability.

Additionally, this exercise serves as a good illustration of how to lessen the ball's initial roll by tucking a pillow or towel underneath.

Takeaway

Performing the aforementioned yoga ball exercises regularly can strengthen the core, back, and gluteal muscles. Maintaining strength in these muscles is essential for leading a healthy and strong life.

For more exercises, check out these core stability exercises you can do at home.

