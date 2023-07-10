5 health benefits of rainier cherries that might surprise you

Are there any health benefits of rainier cherries? The answer is a resounding yes. These fruits are specially cultivated type of cherries that were developed as a cross between the Bing and Van cherries.

Rainier cherries are named after Mount Rainier and are a type of cultivar. Cultivar means cultivated varieties of fruits and vegetables with the desired traits according to consumer demands.

In this article, we list the health benefits of rainier cherries and analyze why these specially cultivated fruits might be a healthier option for overall health and well-being. Remember that rainier cherries are costlier than regular cherries, as they are cultivated specially.

Top health benefits of rainier cherries

Rainier cherries are a powerhouse of nutrients (Image via Unsplash/AMANDA CHAPMAN)

Rainier cherries have almost similar properties to regular cherries but are often considered more nutritious due to their amazing properties.

Here are five ways rainier cherries can be good for you:

1) Rich in vitamins and minerals

A single cup of cherries can provide significant amounts of vitamin C, manganese, copper and potassium. These micronutrients contribute to the health benefits of rainier cherries.

Vitamin C strengthens the immune system and promotes good skin health, while potassium is essential for muscle contraction, electrolyte balance, nerve conduction and blood pressure regulation. Rainier cherries also contain small amounts of Vitamin K.

2) Rich in antioxidants

Rainier cherries have various antioxidant compounds, just like any other fruits. Antioxidants protect cells from oxidative stress and prevent premature aging.

Beta carotene and Vitamin C are among the antioxidants present that contribute to the health benefits of rainier cherries. These compounds prevent the oxidation of fatty acids. Oxidized omega-6 fatty acids are among the causes of inflammation.

3) Rich in anti-inflammatory compounds

All types of cherriesm including rainier cherries, contain phytonutrients like carotenoid compounds known for anti-inflammatory activities.

These naturally occurring compounds may protect against several chronic inflammatory conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, dementia and even cancers. The health benefits of rainier cherries are also contributed by polyphenols, which are known for their anti-inflammatory properties.

4) May prevent heart disease

Rainier cherries can reduce risk of heart disease. (Image via Unsplash/Jesse Orrico)

Cherries are rich in compounds like anthocyanins, flavonoids and catechins, which are known to have significant positive effects on heart health.

A clinical study of 84,158 people found that higher consumption of polyphenols may be associated with a significantly reduced risk of heart disease. Furthermore, being a rich source of potassium, rainier cherries may also help reduce blood pressure.

5) Anti-aging properties

Antioxidants and other beneficial compounds not only protect from oxidative damage but also promote skin rejuvenation.

Reduced oxidative damage also promotes skin cell growth and repair, preventing premature aging. The vitamins and minerals in rainier cherries are essential in skin cell repair, which is among the top health benefits of rainier cherries. Have a bowl of these wonderful berries every day to keep your skin young and glowing.

Gourmet recipes often include these cherries in desserts. You can prepare regular tarts, jams using rainier cherries, just like regular ones. However, it's recommended not to use sugar in these recipes for health benefits.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

