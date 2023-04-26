5 healthy and refreshing summer drinks to start your day     

Looking for some refreshing summer drinks to have on an empty stomach? While water is the most important drink you can have to quench your thirst and stay hydrated, there are several other refreshing summer drinks that can keep the body cool and prevent heat stroke.

Not sure what to drink? Don’t worry. We're here to help. Below, we have listed the five best refreshing drinks you can have on an empty stomach for energy and hydration, and most importantly for a healthy summer.

Best summer drinks to have on an empty stomach

Start your day on a healthy note with the following five summer drinks:

#1 Coconut water

Coconut water is the most refreshing drink. (Photo via Pexels/Craig Adderley)

Coconut water is one of the best summer drinks you can have on an empty stomach, but you can drink it at any time of the day, too. Not only is it refreshing, but it’s also tasty, nutritious and hydrating.

Coconut water is a good source of essential nutrients and also contains several antioxidant properties. Consuming it regularly, especially in summer, can benefit the heart and kidneys and promote healthy skin. As coconut water is considered a great electrolyte, it can also be consumed whenever you feel fatigued or dehydrated.

#2 Lemon water

Lemon water is considered one of the best empty-stomach drinks. It's loaded with a variety of health benefits, and the best part is that it’s very easy to prepare.

Not only does lemon water offer a dose of vitamin C, but it also improves digestion and keeps the stomach functioning well during summer. What more? Lemon water promotes weight loss, too.

To prepare lemon water, all you have to do is take a glass of warm water, and squeeze half a lemon in it. You can also add honey or chia seeds for added benefits.

#3 Watermelon juice

Watermelon juice hydrates the body. (Photo via Pexels/Shameel mukkath)

Watermelon juice is a refreshing and delicious summer drink. The hydrating properties of this nutritious drink can keep the body refreshed and hydrated throughout the day.

As watermelon contains 92% water, it can be a great choice for your daily water intake. Moreover, it's low in calories, which helps manage weight and keeps you full for longer.

#4 Buttermilk

Buttermilk is also among the best summer drinks to sip in the morning. It prevents dehydration and also keeps it cool and away from heat stroke. Moreover, it's an amazing source of protein and also an excellent drink for bones.

Diarrhea and other stomach issues are quite common in the summer, so consuming buttermilk can keep those at bay. Healthy bacteria in buttermilk improve metabolism and prevent various stomach infections. It helps regulate regular bowel movements as well.

#5 Cucumber juice

Cucumber juice detoxifies the body. (Photo via Pexels/Karen Laårk Boshoff)

Cucumber juice is one of the best detox summer drinks you can have to start your day. It helps detoxify the body by flushing out toxins and improving immunity, too, keeping the organs functioning well and diseases at bay.

Consuming cucumber juice on an empty stomach can also improve texture and overall health of skin by preventing many skin problems, including acne, rashes and wrinkles.

Now that you know about the best summer drinks, go on and try them to keep yourself hydrated and cool in the scorching heat.

It's recommended to avoid sodas, coffee, energy drinks, alcohol and other sugary drinks on an empty stomach, especially during the summers. These drinks can be dehydrating, problematic for the stomach and can even lead to serious health concerns.

