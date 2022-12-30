5 Push Pull Exercises to Add to Your Workout Routine in 2023

Push pull exercises are an essential part of any workout routine, as they're a great way to build muscle. The increased upper body strength you gain from doing them can translate to improved performance in a wide range of activities.

Particular muscle groups are worked during push and pull exercises because of the direction of motion. In contrast to pushing exercises, which target the chest, shoulders, and triceps, pulling exercises target the back, biceps, and forearms.

Push Pull Exercises To Do in 2023

Check out these five push pull exercises you absolutely must include in your workout routine in 2023. You can also check out how to do the cable push pull exercise.

1) Push-Up



Any list of push pull exercises is incomplete without this basic pushing movement that strengthens the entire body. The exercise specifically targets the pecs and deep core muscles.

If doing push-ups from the floor is too difficult for you, try resting your hands on a bar or the wall instead. You can also start with knee push-ups, and slowly progress to doing the original push-up.

Instructions:

Get into a high plank position with the shoulders directly over the wrists, and core and glutes tight.

Both hands should be on the ground, with the palms down.

Lean forward, and bend your elbows to lower your body to the floor.

Press down on your palms, and straighten your arms.

2) Lat Pull Down

The second in our list of push pull exercises is the lat pull down. It strengthens the muscles in the back and shoulders.

Instructions:

Place your feet flat on the floor, and sit upright on a high-backed chair or bench.

Take a wide, overhand grip on the bar, with your palms facing outward (supinated).

Raise your hips till they form nearly a right angle with the floor, and lean back slightly.

Keep your knees slightly bent to ensure you're in the correct position in relation to the machine's seat.

Move backward till you have secured this position.

Pull down on the handles till they reach behind their head, taking care to keep the arms as straight as possible and elbows tucked in as much as possible.

Pause for a second before bringing yourself back up to the starting position by contracting the muscles in front of your chest.

Perform the required amount of sets (typically 10–20).

3) Deadlift



Third in our list of push pull exercises is the humble deadlift, that works out the entire posterior lower body chain. From strengthening the lower back to the hamstrings and calves, this is an excellent exercise to include in your routine.

Instructions:

Put the barbell down in front of you. As you stand behind it, make sure your feet are shoulder-width apart.

Your feet should be centred directly under the bar as you stand.

If you send your hips back and bend your knees just a little, the upper body will lean forward.

Grasp the bar with an overhand grip with both hands.

Just be sure that the back is completely straight and not arched.

When you're ready to stand up straight and draw the bar up towards your hips, exhale and propel the hips forward.

While contracting your back muscles, inhale and slowly lower the bar back to the starting position. Repeat for as many reps as required.

4) Overhead Press

Fourth in our list of push pull exercises is the overhead press that can work out the arms and shoulder muscles.

Instructions:

Maintain a rigid, straight back that's perpendicular to the ground.

Don't hunch forward, or round your back; keep your head in its proper place.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together at the top of each rep as you push the weight overhead while keeping the elbows tucked in.

You can improve your range of motion and target the muscle-building efforts in this way (triceps).

Exhale during the push-up to relieve strain on the lower back, and facilitate the safe lifting of greater loads with proper form and breathing technique.

As soon as you've completed a set, take a deep breath in, and slowly lower yourself into a comfortable reclining position.

Start a new set of reps, and keep going till the whole workout is done.

5) Chest Press



The last one in our list of push pull exercises is the chest press. It's a great exercise for building upper body muscles, working out the chest and arms, and improving posture.

Instructions:

Lie down on the bench with your feet touching the ground.

Tweak the chair's height to suit your frame.

To maintain good posture while lying down, position it so that the shoulder blades are not resting on it.

Take a wide overhand grip on the dumbbells or barbell, just outside of shoulder width (or if using resistance bands, hook them around each end of a bench).

Raise your body till the arms are completely straight but not locked.

Open your chest, and cast your gaze upward.

It's important to keep your elbows close to your sides and out of the way throughout the entire movement.

Takeaway

A regular routine of push pull exercises is essential for anyone looking to bulk up, strengthen their core, and speed up their metabolism.

These are fabulous exercises, as you can work the upper and lower body at the same time. Furthermore, they improve stability, coordination, stamina, and strength. For more info, check out this detailed guide to push-pull legs.

